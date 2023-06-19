Wake Forest 3, LSU 2

LSU Wake Forest ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 28 3 5…

LSU Wake Forest ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 28 3 5 2 Crews cf 3 0 0 0 Hawke cf 3 1 0 0 White 3b 4 1 2 1 Bennett rf 2 1 1 0 Morgan 1b 4 0 2 1 Kurtz 1b 2 0 0 0 Trvnski c 4 0 0 0 Wilken 3b 4 0 1 1 Beloso dh 3 0 1 0 Johnson 2b 4 0 0 0 Dugas 2b 2 0 0 0 Corona dh 3 1 1 0 Jobert rf 4 0 0 0 Lee c 3 0 2 1 Thmpson ss 4 0 0 0 Cecere lf 3 0 0 0 Pearson lf 3 1 0 0 Cstello lf 1 0 0 0 Houston ss 3 0 0 0

E_Floyd, Hawke, Johnson. 2B_Morgan (13), Corona (10). 3B_Morgan (4). RBI_White (98), Morgan (50), Wilken (82), Lee (34).

LSU 002 000 000 2-5-1 — 2 Wake Forest 000 002 01x 3-5-2 — 3

IP H R ER BB SO

LSU Floyd 5 2 2 2 4 10 Hurd L 3 3 1 1 3 5

Wake Forest Hartle 6 4 2 2 4 9 Roland 0 2/3 0 0 0 1 2 Massey 0 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 Minacci W 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2

