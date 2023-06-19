Live Radio
Home » Sports » Wake Forest 3, LSU 2

Wake Forest 3, LSU 2

The Associated Press

June 19, 2023, 9:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
LSU Wake Forest
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 28 3 5 2
Crews cf 3 0 0 0 Hawke cf 3 1 0 0
White 3b 4 1 2 1 Bennett rf 2 1 1 0
Morgan 1b 4 0 2 1 Kurtz 1b 2 0 0 0
Trvnski c 4 0 0 0 Wilken 3b 4 0 1 1
Beloso dh 3 0 1 0 Johnson 2b 4 0 0 0
Dugas 2b 2 0 0 0 Corona dh 3 1 1 0
Jobert rf 4 0 0 0 Lee c 3 0 2 1
Thmpson ss 4 0 0 0 Cecere lf 3 0 0 0
Pearson lf 3 1 0 0 Cstello lf 1 0 0 0
Houston ss 3 0 0 0

E_Floyd, Hawke, Johnson. 2B_Morgan (13), Corona (10). 3B_Morgan (4). RBI_White (98), Morgan (50), Wilken (82), Lee (34).

LSU 002 000 000 2-5-1 2
Wake Forest 000 002 01x 3-5-2 3
IP H R ER BB SO
LSU
Floyd 5 2 2 2 4 10
Hurd L 3 3 1 1 3 5
Wake Forest
Hartle 6 4 2 2 4 9
Roland 0 2/3 0 0 0 1 2
Massey 0 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Minacci W 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up