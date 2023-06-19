Wake Forest 3, LSU 2

|LSU
|
|
|
|
|
|Wake Forest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|2
|
|Crews cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hawke cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|White 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bennett rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Morgan 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Kurtz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trvnski c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wilken 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Beloso dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Johnson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dugas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Corona dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jobert rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lee c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Thmpson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cecere lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pearson lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cstello lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
E_Floyd, Hawke, Johnson. 2B_Morgan (13), Corona (10). 3B_Morgan (4). RBI_White (98), Morgan (50), Wilken (82), Lee (34).
|LSU
|002
|000
|000
|2-5-1
|—
|2
|Wake Forest
|000
|002
|01x
|3-5-2
|—
|3
|LSU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Floyd
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|4
|10
|Hurd L
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Wake Forest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hartle
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|4
|9
|Roland
|0
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Massey
|0
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minacci W
|1
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
