Veteran C Andre Drummond exercises his option to return to Bulls next season

The Associated Press

June 29, 2023, 7:19 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Veteran center Andre Drummond exercised his player option to return to the Chicago Bulls next season on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Drummond was in and out of the rotation last season, averaging 6 points and 6.6 rebounds after signing with Chicago in July. The two-time All-Star has averaged 13.2 points and 12.7 rebounds over 11 seasons with Detroit, Cleveland, the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Chicago.

The Bulls went 40-42 last season and lost in the play-in tournament.

