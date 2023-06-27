USA Today Preseason Baseball Coaches Poll

The Post Season USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25…

The Post Season USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs 1. LSU (31) 54-17 775 6 2. Florida 54-17 744 2 3. Wake Forest 54-12 713 1 4. Tennessee 44-22 641 16 5. Stanford 44-20 622 6 6. Virginia 50-15 605 9 7. TCU 44-24 602 NR 8. Oral Roberts 52-14 545 NR 9. Southern Miss. 46-20 412 19 10. South Carolina 42-21 355 18 11. Arkansas 43-18 338 3 12. Texas 42-22 335 NR 13. Kentucky 40-21 332 21 14. Indiana St. 45-17 315 20 15. Vanderbilt 42-20 313 4 16. Duke 39-24 308 NR 17. Alabama 43-21 305 23 18. Clemson 44-19 286 5 19. Oregon 41-22 266 NR 20. Coastal Carolina 42-21 208 8 21. Miami 42-21 202 10 22. Campbell 46-15 193 11 23. East Carolina 47-19 158 12 24. Dallas Baptist 47-16 104 15 25. Oregon St. 41-20 87 17

Dropped out: No. 13 Oklahoma State (41-20); No. 14 Connecticut (44-17); No. 22 West Virginia (40-20); No. 24 Boston College (37-20); No. 25 Maryland (42-21).

Others receiving votes: Connecticut (44-17) 68; Oklahoma State (41-20) 43; Texas Tech (41-23) 40; Texas A&M (38-27) 37; Maryland (42-21) 34; Boston College (37-20) 33; West Virginia (40-20) 16; Auburn (34-23) 16; Indiana (43-20) 12; Pennsylvania (34-16) 5; Iowa (44-16) 4; Xavier (39-25) 2; North Carolina (36-24) 1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.