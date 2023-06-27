Live Radio
Home » Sports » USA Today Preseason Baseball…

USA Today Preseason Baseball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

June 27, 2023, 12:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Post Season USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs
1. LSU (31) 54-17 775 6
2. Florida 54-17 744 2
3. Wake Forest 54-12 713 1
4. Tennessee 44-22 641 16
5. Stanford 44-20 622 6
6. Virginia 50-15 605 9
7. TCU 44-24 602 NR
8. Oral Roberts 52-14 545 NR
9. Southern Miss. 46-20 412 19
10. South Carolina 42-21 355 18
11. Arkansas 43-18 338 3
12. Texas 42-22 335 NR
13. Kentucky 40-21 332 21
14. Indiana St. 45-17 315 20
15. Vanderbilt 42-20 313 4
16. Duke 39-24 308 NR
17. Alabama 43-21 305 23
18. Clemson 44-19 286 5
19. Oregon 41-22 266 NR
20. Coastal Carolina 42-21 208 8
21. Miami 42-21 202 10
22. Campbell 46-15 193 11
23. East Carolina 47-19 158 12
24. Dallas Baptist 47-16 104 15
25. Oregon St. 41-20 87 17

Dropped out: No. 13 Oklahoma State (41-20); No. 14 Connecticut (44-17); No. 22 West Virginia (40-20); No. 24 Boston College (37-20); No. 25 Maryland (42-21).

Others receiving votes: Connecticut (44-17) 68; Oklahoma State (41-20) 43; Texas Tech (41-23) 40; Texas A&M (38-27) 37; Maryland (42-21) 34; Boston College (37-20) 33; West Virginia (40-20) 16; Auburn (34-23) 16; Indiana (43-20) 12; Pennsylvania (34-16) 5; Iowa (44-16) 4; Xavier (39-25) 2; North Carolina (36-24) 1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up