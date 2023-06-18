US Open Leaders Cards

|Sunday
|At Los Angeles Country Club (North)
|Los Angeles
|Yardage: 7,421; Par: 70
|Final Round
|Par out
|544
|344
|353-35
|Wyndham Clark
|454
|243
|363-34
|Rory McIlroy
|444
|344
|353-34
|Scottie Scheffler
|544
|344
|443-35
|Rickie Fowler
|554
|354
|443-37
___
|Par in
|434
|453
|444-35-70—280
|Wyndham Clark
|434
|444
|544-36-70—270
|Rory McIlroy
|434
|463
|444-36-70—271
|Scottie Scheffler
|445
|353
|344-35-70—273
|Rickie Fowler
|445
|443
|545-38-75—275
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.