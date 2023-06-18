Live Radio
US Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

June 18, 2023, 11:52 PM

Sunday
At Los Angeles Country Club (North)
Los Angeles
Yardage: 7,421; Par: 70
Final Round
Par out 544 344 353-35
Wyndham Clark 454 243 363-34
Rory McIlroy 444 344 353-34
Scottie Scheffler 544 344 443-35
Rickie Fowler 554 354 443-37

Par in 434 453 444-35-70—280
Wyndham Clark 434 444 544-36-70—270
Rory McIlroy 434 463 444-36-70—271
Scottie Scheffler 445 353 344-35-70—273
Rickie Fowler 445 443 545-38-75—275

