US Open Leaders Cards

Sunday At Los Angeles Country Club (North) Los Angeles Yardage: 7,421; Par: 70 Final Round Par out 544 344 353-35…

Sunday At Los Angeles Country Club (North) Los Angeles Yardage: 7,421; Par: 70 Final Round Par out 544 344 353-35 Wyndham Clark 454 243 363-34 Rory McIlroy 444 344 353-34 Scottie Scheffler 544 344 443-35 Rickie Fowler 554 354 443-37

___

Par in 434 453 444-35-70—280 Wyndham Clark 434 444 544-36-70—270 Rory McIlroy 434 463 444-36-70—271 Scottie Scheffler 445 353 344-35-70—273 Rickie Fowler 445 443 545-38-75—275

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.