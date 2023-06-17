US Open Leaders Cards

Saturday At Los Angeles Country Club (North) Los Angeles Yardage: 7,421; Par: 70 Third Round Par out 544 344 353-35…

Saturday At Los Angeles Country Club (North) Los Angeles Yardage: 7,421; Par: 70 Third Round Par out 544 344 353-35 Rickie Fowler 454 354 253-35 Wyndham Clark 443 344 353-33 Rory McIlroy 443 444 353-34 Scottie Scheffler 454 353 353-35

___

Par in 434 453 444-35-70—140 Rickie Fowler 434 353 445-35-70—200 Wyndham Clark 445 353 453-36-69—200 Rory McIlroy 434 543 444-35-69—201 Scottie Scheffler 434 543 523-33-68—203

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.