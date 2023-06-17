US Open Leaders Cards

Live Radio
The Associated Press

June 17, 2023, 11:20 PM

Saturday
At Los Angeles Country Club (North)
Los Angeles
Yardage: 7,421; Par: 70
Third Round
Par out 544 344 353-35
Rickie Fowler 454 354 253-35
Wyndham Clark 443 344 353-33
Rory McIlroy 443 444 353-34
Scottie Scheffler 454 353 353-35

___

Par in 434 453 444-35-70—140
Rickie Fowler 434 353 445-35-70—200
Wyndham Clark 445 353 453-36-69—200
Rory McIlroy 434 543 444-35-69—201
Scottie Scheffler 434 543 523-33-68—203

