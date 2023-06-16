US Open Leaders Cards

|Friday
|At Los Angeles Country Club (North)
|Los Angeles
|Yardage: 7,421; Par: 70
|Second Round
|Par out
|544
|344
|353-35
|Rickie Fowler
|433
|443
|443-32
|Wyndham Clark
|544
|444
|343-35
|Rory McIlroy
|443
|433
|342-30
|Xander Schauffele
|544
|343
|443-34
___
|Par in
|434
|453
|444-35-70—140
|Rickie Fowler
|543
|552
|354-36-68—130
|Wyndham Clark
|334
|443
|344-32-67—131
|Rory McIlroy
|443
|553
|454-37-67—132
|Xander Schauffele
|434
|564
|433-36-70—132
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.