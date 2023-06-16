Live Radio
US Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

June 16, 2023, 11:46 PM

Friday
At Los Angeles Country Club (North)
Los Angeles
Yardage: 7,421; Par: 70
Second Round
Par out 544 344 353-35
Rickie Fowler 433 443 443-32
Wyndham Clark 544 444 343-35
Rory McIlroy 443 433 342-30
Xander Schauffele 544 343 443-34

___

Par in 434 453 444-35-70—140
Rickie Fowler 543 552 354-36-68—130
Wyndham Clark 334 443 344-32-67—131
Rory McIlroy 443 553 454-37-67—132
Xander Schauffele 434 564 433-36-70—132

Sports
