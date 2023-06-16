US Open Leaders Cards

Friday At Los Angeles Country Club (North) Los Angeles Yardage: 7,421; Par: 70 Second Round Par out 544 344 353-35…

Friday At Los Angeles Country Club (North) Los Angeles Yardage: 7,421; Par: 70 Second Round Par out 544 344 353-35 Rickie Fowler 433 443 443-32 Wyndham Clark 544 444 343-35 Rory McIlroy 443 433 342-30 Xander Schauffele 544 343 443-34

Par in 434 453 444-35-70—140 Rickie Fowler 543 552 354-36-68—130 Wyndham Clark 334 443 344-32-67—131 Rory McIlroy 443 553 454-37-67—132 Xander Schauffele 434 564 433-36-70—132

