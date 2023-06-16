U.S. Open Tee Times

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Tee times for Saturday’s third round of the U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club…

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Tee times for Saturday’s third round of the U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club (all times ET)

12:33 p.m. _ Ryan Fox

12:44 p.m. _ Adam Hadwin, Jon Rahm

12:55 p.m. _ Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry

1:06 p.m. _ Ryo Ishikawa, David Puig

1:17 p.m. _ Ben Carr, Sebastian Munoz

1:28 p.m. _ Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley

1:39 p.m. _ Padraig Harrington, Cameron Young

1:50 p.m. _ Abraham Ancer, Aldrich Potgieter

2:01 p.m. _ Maxwell Moldovan, Sam Stevens

2:17 p.m. _ Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed

2:28 p.m. _ Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Streelman

2:39 p.m. _ Jordan L. Smith, Adam Svensson

2:50 p.m. _ Hideki Matsuyama, Jacob Solomon

3:01 p.m. _ Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim

3:12 p.m. _ Collin Morikawa, Gordon Sargent

3:23 p.m. _ Yuto Katsuragawa, Patrick Rodgers

3:34 p.m. _ Mackenzie Hughes, Brooks Koepka

3:45 p.m. _ Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala

4:01 p.m. _ Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann

4:12 p.m. _ Bryson DeChambeau, Si Woo Kim

4:23 p.m. _ Ryan Gerard, Keith Mitchell

4:34 p.m. _ Sam Burns, Austin Eckroat

4:45 p.m. _ Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam

4:56 p.m. _ Nick Hardy, Romain Langasque

5:07 p.m. _ Denny McCarthy, Gary Woodland

5:18 p.m. _ Ryutaro Nagano, Dylan Wu

5:29 p.m. _ Brian Harman, Justin Suh

5:45 p.m. _ Tony Finau, Charley Hoffman

5:56 p.m. _ Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith

6:07 p.m. _ Sam Bennett, Min Woo Lee

6:18 p.m. _ Harris English, Dustin Johnson

6:29 p.m. _ Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

6:40 p.m. _ Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler

