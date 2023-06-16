U.S. Open Tee Times

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Tee times for Saturday’s third round of the U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club (all times ET)
12:33 p.m. _ Ryan Fox
12:44 p.m. _ Adam Hadwin, Jon Rahm
12:55 p.m. _ Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry
1:06 p.m. _ Ryo Ishikawa, David Puig
1:17 p.m. _ Ben Carr, Sebastian Munoz
1:28 p.m. _ Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley
1:39 p.m. _ Padraig Harrington, Cameron Young
1:50 p.m. _ Abraham Ancer, Aldrich Potgieter
2:01 p.m. _ Maxwell Moldovan, Sam Stevens
2:17 p.m. _ Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed
2:28 p.m. _ Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Streelman
2:39 p.m. _ Jordan L. Smith, Adam Svensson
2:50 p.m. _ Hideki Matsuyama, Jacob Solomon
3:01 p.m. _ Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim
3:12 p.m. _ Collin Morikawa, Gordon Sargent
3:23 p.m. _ Yuto Katsuragawa, Patrick Rodgers
3:34 p.m. _ Mackenzie Hughes, Brooks Koepka
3:45 p.m. _ Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala
4:01 p.m. _ Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann
4:12 p.m. _ Bryson DeChambeau, Si Woo Kim
4:23 p.m. _ Ryan Gerard, Keith Mitchell
4:34 p.m. _ Sam Burns, Austin Eckroat
4:45 p.m. _ Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam
4:56 p.m. _ Nick Hardy, Romain Langasque
5:07 p.m. _ Denny McCarthy, Gary Woodland
5:18 p.m. _ Ryutaro Nagano, Dylan Wu
5:29 p.m. _ Brian Harman, Justin Suh
5:45 p.m. _ Tony Finau, Charley Hoffman
5:56 p.m. _ Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith
6:07 p.m. _ Sam Bennett, Min Woo Lee
6:18 p.m. _ Harris English, Dustin Johnson
6:29 p.m. _ Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
6:40 p.m. _ Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler
