U.S. Open Scores

Wyndham Clark, United States 64-67-69-70—270 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 65-67-69-70—271 Scottie Scheffler, United States 67-68-68-70—273 Cameron Smith, Australia 69-67-71-67—274 Tommy Fleetwood, England 73-69-70-63—275 Rickie Fowler, United States 62-68-70-75—275 Min Woo Lee, Australia 69-65-74-67—275 Harris English, United States 67-66-71-72—276 Tom Kim, South Korea 73-68-66-69—276 Austin Eckroat, United States 71-68-73-65—277 Dustin Johnson, United States 64-70-71-72—277 Jon Rahm, Spain 69-73-70-65—277 Xander Schauffele, United States 62-70-73-72—277 Patrick Cantlay, United States 71-71-67-69—278 Russell Henley, United States 71-71-68-68—278 Collin Morikawa, United States 71-69-69-69—278 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 71-70-68-70—279 Brooks Koepka, United States 71-69-70-69—279 Viktor Hovland, Norway 69-70-69-72—280 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 67-72-68-74—281 Nick Hardy, United States 70-69-75-67—281 Shane Lowry, Ireland 72-70-68-71—281 Denny McCarthy, United States 71-67-73-70—281 Keith Mitchell, United States 68-71-71-71—281 Ryutaro Nagano, Japan 71-67-68-75—281 Jordan L. Smith, England 70-71-74-66—281 Sergio Garcia, Spain 70-71-71-70—282 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 73-69-67-73—282 Tyrrell Hatton, England 74-67-69-72—282 Justin Suh, United States 69-69-72-72—282 Sahith Theegala, United States 74-66-73-69—282 Sam Burns, United States 69-70-71-73—283 Tony Finau, United States 68-69-72-74—283 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-69-67-75—283 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 68-72-70-73—283 Patrick Rodgers, United States 71-69-71-72—283 Dylan Wu, United States 68-70-73-72—283 Cameron Young, United States 72-70-68-73—283 Eric Cole, United States 69-70-71-74—284 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 67-72-71-74—284 David Puig, Spain 69-73-75-67—284 Gordon Sargent, United States 69-71-75-69—284 Sam Bennett, United States 67-68-79-71—285 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 68-74-69-74—285 Brian Harman, United States 65-73-72-75—285 Billy Horschel, United States 73-67-71-74—285 Andrew Putnam, United States 68-71-73-73—285 Sam Stevens, United States 75-67-70-73—285 Charley Hoffman, United States 71-67-75-73—286 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 67-73-75-71—286 Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 68-74-72-72—286 Kevin Streelman, United States 72-69-71-74—286 Gary Woodland, United States 70-68-73-75—286 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 70-72-74-71—287 Romain Langasque, France 71-68-77-71—287 Ryan Gerard, United States 69-70-76-73—288 Patrick Reed, United States 72-69-78-69—288 Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 69-71-75-74—289 Adam Hadwin, Canada 70-72-74-75—291 Jacob Solomon, United States 68-73-77-74—292 Adam Svensson, Canada 71-70-77-74—292 Ben Carr, United States 70-72-75-76—293 Ryo Ishikawa, Japan 69-73-78-74—294 Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 70-72-74-79—295 Maxwell Moldovan, United States 71-71-76-79—297

