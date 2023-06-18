Live Radio
U.S. Open Scores

The Associated Press

June 18, 2023, 9:55 PM

Sunday

At North Course

Los Angeles

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70

Final Round

Wyndham Clark, United States 64-67-69-70—270
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 65-67-69-70—271
Scottie Scheffler, United States 67-68-68-70—273
Cameron Smith, Australia 69-67-71-67—274
Tommy Fleetwood, England 73-69-70-63—275
Rickie Fowler, United States 62-68-70-75—275
Min Woo Lee, Australia 69-65-74-67—275
Harris English, United States 67-66-71-72—276
Tom Kim, South Korea 73-68-66-69—276
Austin Eckroat, United States 71-68-73-65—277
Dustin Johnson, United States 64-70-71-72—277
Jon Rahm, Spain 69-73-70-65—277
Xander Schauffele, United States 62-70-73-72—277
Patrick Cantlay, United States 71-71-67-69—278
Russell Henley, United States 71-71-68-68—278
Collin Morikawa, United States 71-69-69-69—278
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 71-70-68-70—279
Brooks Koepka, United States 71-69-70-69—279
Viktor Hovland, Norway 69-70-69-72—280
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 67-72-68-74—281
Nick Hardy, United States 70-69-75-67—281
Shane Lowry, Ireland 72-70-68-71—281
Denny McCarthy, United States 71-67-73-70—281
Keith Mitchell, United States 68-71-71-71—281
Ryutaro Nagano, Japan 71-67-68-75—281
Jordan L. Smith, England 70-71-74-66—281
Sergio Garcia, Spain 70-71-71-70—282
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 73-69-67-73—282
Tyrrell Hatton, England 74-67-69-72—282
Justin Suh, United States 69-69-72-72—282
Sahith Theegala, United States 74-66-73-69—282
Sam Burns, United States 69-70-71-73—283
Tony Finau, United States 68-69-72-74—283
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-69-67-75—283
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 68-72-70-73—283
Patrick Rodgers, United States 71-69-71-72—283
Dylan Wu, United States 68-70-73-72—283
Cameron Young, United States 72-70-68-73—283
Eric Cole, United States 69-70-71-74—284
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 67-72-71-74—284
David Puig, Spain 69-73-75-67—284
Gordon Sargent, United States 69-71-75-69—284
Sam Bennett, United States 67-68-79-71—285
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 68-74-69-74—285
Brian Harman, United States 65-73-72-75—285
Billy Horschel, United States 73-67-71-74—285
Andrew Putnam, United States 68-71-73-73—285
Sam Stevens, United States 75-67-70-73—285
Charley Hoffman, United States 71-67-75-73—286
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 67-73-75-71—286
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 68-74-72-72—286
Kevin Streelman, United States 72-69-71-74—286
Gary Woodland, United States 70-68-73-75—286
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 70-72-74-71—287
Romain Langasque, France 71-68-77-71—287
Ryan Gerard, United States 69-70-76-73—288
Patrick Reed, United States 72-69-78-69—288
Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 69-71-75-74—289
Adam Hadwin, Canada 70-72-74-75—291
Jacob Solomon, United States 68-73-77-74—292
Adam Svensson, Canada 71-70-77-74—292
Ben Carr, United States 70-72-75-76—293
Ryo Ishikawa, Japan 69-73-78-74—294
Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 70-72-74-79—295
Maxwell Moldovan, United States 71-71-76-79—297

