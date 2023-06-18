U.S. Open Scores

Sunday At North Course Los Angeles Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70 Final Round Wyndham Clark, United States (600),…

Sunday

At North Course

Los Angeles

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70

Final Round

Wyndham Clark, United States (600), $3,600,000 64-67-69-70—270 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (330), $2,160,000 65-67-69-70—271 Scottie Scheffler, United States (210), $1,413,430 67-68-68-70—273 Cameron Smith, Australia (0), $990,867 69-67-71-67—274 Tommy Fleetwood, England (110), $738,934 73-69-70-63—275 Rickie Fowler, United States (110), $738,934 62-68-70-75—275 Min Woo Lee, Australia (0), $738,934 69-65-74-67—275 Harris English, United States (91), $562,809 67-66-71-72—276 Tom Kim, South Korea (91), $562,809 73-68-66-69—276 Austin Eckroat, United States (75), $435,018 71-68-73-65—277 Jon Rahm, Spain (75), $435,018 69-73-70-65—277 Xander Schauffele, United States (75), $435,018 62-70-73-72—277 Dustin Johnson, United States (0), $435,018 64-70-71-72—277 Patrick Cantlay, United States (61), $332,343 71-71-67-69—278 Russell Henley, United States (61), $332,343 71-71-68-68—278 Collin Morikawa, United States (61), $332,343 71-69-69-69—278 Matt Fitzpatrick, England (56), $284,167 71-70-68-70—279 Brooks Koepka, United States (0), $284,167 71-69-70-69—279 Viktor Hovland, Norway (53), $258,662 69-70-69-72—280 Nick Hardy, United States (44), $200,152 70-69-75-67—281 Shane Lowry, Ireland (44), $200,152 72-70-68-71—281 Denny McCarthy, United States (44), $200,152 71-67-73-70—281 Keith Mitchell, United States (44), $200,152 68-71-71-71—281 Bryson DeChambeau, United States (0), $200,152 67-72-68-74—281 Ryutaro Nagano, Japan (0), $200,152 71-67-68-75—281 Jordan L. Smith, England (0), $200,152 70-71-74-66—281 Padraig Harrington, Ireland (33), $143,295 73-69-67-73—282 Tyrrell Hatton, England (33), $143,295 74-67-69-72—282 Justin Suh, United States (33), $143,295 69-69-72-72—282 Sahith Theegala, United States (33), $143,295 74-66-73-69—282 Sergio Garcia, Spain (0), $143,295 70-71-71-70—282 Sam Burns, United States (24), $108,001 69-70-71-73—283 Tony Finau, United States (24), $108,001 68-69-72-74—283 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (24), $108,001 72-69-67-75—283 Patrick Rodgers, United States (24), $108,001 71-69-71-72—283 Dylan Wu, United States (24), $108,001 68-70-73-72—283 Cameron Young, United States (24), $108,001 72-70-68-73—283 Joaquin Niemann, Chile (0), $108,001 68-72-70-73—283 Eric Cole, United States 69-70-71-74—284 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 67-72-71-74—284 David Puig, Spain 69-73-75-67—284 Gordon Sargent, United States 69-71-75-69—284 Sam Bennett, United States 67-68-79-71—285 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 68-74-69-74—285 Brian Harman, United States 65-73-72-75—285 Billy Horschel, United States 73-67-71-74—285 Andrew Putnam, United States 68-71-73-73—285 Sam Stevens, United States 75-67-70-73—285 Charley Hoffman, United States 71-67-75-73—286 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 67-73-75-71—286 Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 68-74-72-72—286 Kevin Streelman, United States 72-69-71-74—286 Gary Woodland, United States 70-68-73-75—286 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 70-72-74-71—287 Romain Langasque, France 71-68-77-71—287 Ryan Gerard, United States 69-70-76-73—288 Patrick Reed, United States 72-69-78-69—288 Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 69-71-75-74—289 Adam Hadwin, Canada 70-72-74-75—291 Jacob Solomon, United States 68-73-77-74—292 Adam Svensson, Canada 71-70-77-74—292 Ben Carr, United States 70-72-75-76—293 Ryo Ishikawa, Japan 69-73-78-74—294 Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 70-72-74-79—295 Maxwell Moldovan, United States 71-71-76-79—297

