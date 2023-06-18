U.S. Open Scores

Sunday
At North Course
Los Angeles
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70
Final Round
|Wyndham Clark, United States (600), $3,600,000
|64-67-69-70—270
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (330), $2,160,000
|65-67-69-70—271
|Scottie Scheffler, United States (210), $1,413,430
|67-68-68-70—273
|Cameron Smith, Australia (0), $990,867
|69-67-71-67—274
|Tommy Fleetwood, England (110), $738,934
|73-69-70-63—275
|Rickie Fowler, United States (110), $738,934
|62-68-70-75—275
|Min Woo Lee, Australia (0), $738,934
|69-65-74-67—275
|Harris English, United States (91), $562,809
|67-66-71-72—276
|Tom Kim, South Korea (91), $562,809
|73-68-66-69—276
|Austin Eckroat, United States (75), $435,018
|71-68-73-65—277
|Jon Rahm, Spain (75), $435,018
|69-73-70-65—277
|Xander Schauffele, United States (75), $435,018
|62-70-73-72—277
|Dustin Johnson, United States (0), $435,018
|64-70-71-72—277
|Patrick Cantlay, United States (61), $332,343
|71-71-67-69—278
|Russell Henley, United States (61), $332,343
|71-71-68-68—278
|Collin Morikawa, United States (61), $332,343
|71-69-69-69—278
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England (56), $284,167
|71-70-68-70—279
|Brooks Koepka, United States (0), $284,167
|71-69-70-69—279
|Viktor Hovland, Norway (53), $258,662
|69-70-69-72—280
|Nick Hardy, United States (44), $200,152
|70-69-75-67—281
|Shane Lowry, Ireland (44), $200,152
|72-70-68-71—281
|Denny McCarthy, United States (44), $200,152
|71-67-73-70—281
|Keith Mitchell, United States (44), $200,152
|68-71-71-71—281
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States (0), $200,152
|67-72-68-74—281
|Ryutaro Nagano, Japan (0), $200,152
|71-67-68-75—281
|Jordan L. Smith, England (0), $200,152
|70-71-74-66—281
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland (33), $143,295
|73-69-67-73—282
|Tyrrell Hatton, England (33), $143,295
|74-67-69-72—282
|Justin Suh, United States (33), $143,295
|69-69-72-72—282
|Sahith Theegala, United States (33), $143,295
|74-66-73-69—282
|Sergio Garcia, Spain (0), $143,295
|70-71-71-70—282
|Sam Burns, United States (24), $108,001
|69-70-71-73—283
|Tony Finau, United States (24), $108,001
|68-69-72-74—283
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (24), $108,001
|72-69-67-75—283
|Patrick Rodgers, United States (24), $108,001
|71-69-71-72—283
|Dylan Wu, United States (24), $108,001
|68-70-73-72—283
|Cameron Young, United States (24), $108,001
|72-70-68-73—283
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile (0), $108,001
|68-72-70-73—283
|Eric Cole, United States
|69-70-71-74—284
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|67-72-71-74—284
|David Puig, Spain
|69-73-75-67—284
|Gordon Sargent, United States
|69-71-75-69—284
|Sam Bennett, United States
|67-68-79-71—285
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|68-74-69-74—285
|Brian Harman, United States
|65-73-72-75—285
|Billy Horschel, United States
|73-67-71-74—285
|Andrew Putnam, United States
|68-71-73-73—285
|Sam Stevens, United States
|75-67-70-73—285
|Charley Hoffman, United States
|71-67-75-73—286
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|67-73-75-71—286
|Sebastian Munoz, Colombia
|68-74-72-72—286
|Kevin Streelman, United States
|72-69-71-74—286
|Gary Woodland, United States
|70-68-73-75—286
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|70-72-74-71—287
|Romain Langasque, France
|71-68-77-71—287
|Ryan Gerard, United States
|69-70-76-73—288
|Patrick Reed, United States
|72-69-78-69—288
|Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan
|69-71-75-74—289
|Adam Hadwin, Canada
|70-72-74-75—291
|Jacob Solomon, United States
|68-73-77-74—292
|Adam Svensson, Canada
|71-70-77-74—292
|Ben Carr, United States
|70-72-75-76—293
|Ryo Ishikawa, Japan
|69-73-78-74—294
|Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa
|70-72-74-79—295
|Maxwell Moldovan, United States
|71-71-76-79—297
