U.S. Open Par Scores

Sunday At North Course Los Angeles Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70 Final Round Wyndham Clark, United States (600), $3,600,000

Sunday

At North Course

Los Angeles

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70

Final Round

Wyndham Clark, United States (600), $3,600,000 64-67-69-70—270 -10 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (330), $2,160,000 65-67-69-70—271 -9 Scottie Scheffler, United States (210), $1,413,430 67-68-68-70—273 -7 Cameron Smith, Australia (0), $990,867 69-67-71-67—274 -6 Tommy Fleetwood, England (110), $738,934 73-69-70-63—275 -5 Rickie Fowler, United States (110), $738,934 62-68-70-75—275 -5 Min Woo Lee, Australia (0), $738,934 69-65-74-67—275 -5 Harris English, United States (91), $562,809 67-66-71-72—276 -4 Tom Kim, South Korea (91), $562,809 73-68-66-69—276 -4 Austin Eckroat, United States (75), $435,018 71-68-73-65—277 -3 Jon Rahm, Spain (75), $435,018 69-73-70-65—277 -3 Dustin Johnson, United States (0), $435,018 64-70-71-72—277 -3 Xander Schauffele, United States 62-70-73-72—277 -3 Patrick Cantlay, United States 71-71-67-69—278 -2 Russell Henley, United States 71-71-68-68—278 -2 Collin Morikawa, United States 71-69-69-69—278 -2 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 71-70-68-70—279 -1 Brooks Koepka, United States 71-69-70-69—279 -1 Viktor Hovland, Norway 69-70-69-72—280 E Bryson DeChambeau, United States 67-72-68-74—281 +1 Nick Hardy, United States 70-69-75-67—281 +1 Shane Lowry, Ireland 72-70-68-71—281 +1 Denny McCarthy, United States 71-67-73-70—281 +1 Keith Mitchell, United States 68-71-71-71—281 +1 Ryutaro Nagano, Japan 71-67-68-75—281 +1 Jordan L. Smith, England 70-71-74-66—281 +1 Sergio Garcia, Spain 70-71-71-70—282 +2 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 73-69-67-73—282 +2 Tyrrell Hatton, England 74-67-69-72—282 +2 Justin Suh, United States 69-69-72-72—282 +2 Sahith Theegala, United States 74-66-73-69—282 +2 Sam Burns, United States 69-70-71-73—283 +3 Tony Finau, United States 68-69-72-74—283 +3 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-69-67-75—283 +3 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 68-72-70-73—283 +3 Patrick Rodgers, United States 71-69-71-72—283 +3 Dylan Wu, United States 68-70-73-72—283 +3 Cameron Young, United States 72-70-68-73—283 +3 Eric Cole, United States 69-70-71-74—284 +4 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 67-72-71-74—284 +4 David Puig, Spain 69-73-75-67—284 +4 Gordon Sargent, United States 69-71-75-69—284 +4 Sam Bennett, United States 67-68-79-71—285 +5 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 68-74-69-74—285 +5 Brian Harman, United States 65-73-72-75—285 +5 Billy Horschel, United States 73-67-71-74—285 +5 Andrew Putnam, United States 68-71-73-73—285 +5 Sam Stevens, United States 75-67-70-73—285 +5 Charley Hoffman, United States 71-67-75-73—286 +6 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 67-73-75-71—286 +6 Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 68-74-72-72—286 +6 Kevin Streelman, United States 72-69-71-74—286 +6 Gary Woodland, United States 70-68-73-75—286 +6 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 70-72-74-71—287 +7 Romain Langasque, France 71-68-77-71—287 +7 Ryan Gerard, United States 69-70-76-73—288 +8 Patrick Reed, United States 72-69-78-69—288 +8 Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 69-71-75-74—289 +9 Adam Hadwin, Canada 70-72-74-75—291 +11 Jacob Solomon, United States 68-73-77-74—292 +12 Adam Svensson, Canada 71-70-77-74—292 +12 Ben Carr, United States 70-72-75-76—293 +13 Ryo Ishikawa, Japan 69-73-78-74—294 +14 Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 70-72-74-79—295 +15 Maxwell Moldovan, United States 71-71-76-79—297 +17

