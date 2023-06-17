U.S. Open Scores

Saturday
At North Course
Los Angeles
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70
Third Round
|Wyndham Clark, United States
|64-67-69—200
|Rickie Fowler, United States
|62-68-70—200
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|65-67-69—201
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|67-68-68—203
|Harris English, United States
|67-66-71—204
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|64-70-71—205
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|62-70-73—205
|Ryutaro Nagano, Japan
|71-67-68—206
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|67-72-68—207
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|73-68-66—207
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|69-67-71—207
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|69-70-69—208
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|69-65-74—208
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|72-69-67—208
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|71-71-67—209
|Tony Finau, United States
|68-69-72—209
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|71-70-68—209
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|73-69-67—209
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|71-69-69—209
|Sam Burns, United States
|69-70-71—210
|Eric Cole, United States
|69-70-71—210
|Brian Harman, United States
|65-73-72—210
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|74-67-69—210
|Russell Henley, United States
|71-71-68—210
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|67-72-71—210
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|71-69-70—210
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|72-70-68—210
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|68-71-71—210
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|68-72-70—210
|Justin Suh, United States
|69-69-72—210
|Cameron Young, United States
|72-70-68—210
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|68-74-69—211
|Billy Horschel, United States
|73-67-71—211
|Denny McCarthy, United States
|71-67-73—211
|Patrick Rodgers, United States
|71-69-71—211
|Gary Woodland, United States
|70-68-73—211
|Dylan Wu, United States
|68-70-73—211
|Austin Eckroat, United States
|71-68-73—212
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|73-69-70—212
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|70-71-71—212
|Andrew Putnam, United States
|68-71-73—212
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|69-73-70—212
|Sam Stevens, United States
|75-67-70—212
|Kevin Streelman, United States
|72-69-71—212
|Charley Hoffman, United States
|71-67-75—213
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|74-66-73—213
|Sam Bennett, United States
|67-68-79—214
|Nick Hardy, United States
|70-69-75—214
|Sebastian Munoz, Colombia
|68-74-72—214
|Ryan Gerard, United States
|69-70-76—215
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|67-73-75—215
|Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan
|69-71-75—215
|Gordon Sargent, United States
|69-71-75—215
|Jordan L. Smith, England
|70-71-74—215
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|70-72-74—216
|Adam Hadwin, Canada
|70-72-74—216
|Romain Langasque, France
|71-68-77—216
|Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa
|70-72-74—216
|Ben Carr, United States
|70-72-75—217
|David Puig, Spain
|69-73-75—217
|Maxwell Moldovan, United States
|71-71-76—218
|Jacob Solomon, United States
|68-73-77—218
|Adam Svensson, Canada
|71-70-77—218
|Patrick Reed, United States
|72-69-78—219
|Ryo Ishikawa, Japan
|69-73-78—220
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.