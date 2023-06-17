U.S. Open Scores

Saturday At North Course Los Angeles Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70 Third Round Wyndham Clark, United States 64-67-69—200…

Wyndham Clark, United States 64-67-69—200 Rickie Fowler, United States 62-68-70—200 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 65-67-69—201 Scottie Scheffler, United States 67-68-68—203 Harris English, United States 67-66-71—204 Dustin Johnson, United States 64-70-71—205 Xander Schauffele, United States 62-70-73—205 Ryutaro Nagano, Japan 71-67-68—206 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 67-72-68—207 Tom Kim, South Korea 73-68-66—207 Cameron Smith, Australia 69-67-71—207 Viktor Hovland, Norway 69-70-69—208 Min Woo Lee, Australia 69-65-74—208 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-69-67—208 Patrick Cantlay, United States 71-71-67—209 Tony Finau, United States 68-69-72—209 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 71-70-68—209 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 73-69-67—209 Collin Morikawa, United States 71-69-69—209 Sam Burns, United States 69-70-71—210 Eric Cole, United States 69-70-71—210 Brian Harman, United States 65-73-72—210 Tyrrell Hatton, England 74-67-69—210 Russell Henley, United States 71-71-68—210 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 67-72-71—210 Brooks Koepka, United States 71-69-70—210 Shane Lowry, Ireland 72-70-68—210 Keith Mitchell, United States 68-71-71—210 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 68-72-70—210 Justin Suh, United States 69-69-72—210 Cameron Young, United States 72-70-68—210 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 68-74-69—211 Billy Horschel, United States 73-67-71—211 Denny McCarthy, United States 71-67-73—211 Patrick Rodgers, United States 71-69-71—211 Gary Woodland, United States 70-68-73—211 Dylan Wu, United States 68-70-73—211 Austin Eckroat, United States 71-68-73—212 Tommy Fleetwood, England 73-69-70—212 Sergio Garcia, Spain 70-71-71—212 Andrew Putnam, United States 68-71-73—212 Jon Rahm, Spain 69-73-70—212 Sam Stevens, United States 75-67-70—212 Kevin Streelman, United States 72-69-71—212 Charley Hoffman, United States 71-67-75—213 Sahith Theegala, United States 74-66-73—213 Sam Bennett, United States 67-68-79—214 Nick Hardy, United States 70-69-75—214 Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 68-74-72—214 Ryan Gerard, United States 69-70-76—215 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 67-73-75—215 Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 69-71-75—215 Gordon Sargent, United States 69-71-75—215 Jordan L. Smith, England 70-71-74—215 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 70-72-74—216 Adam Hadwin, Canada 70-72-74—216 Romain Langasque, France 71-68-77—216 Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 70-72-74—216 Ben Carr, United States 70-72-75—217 David Puig, Spain 69-73-75—217 Maxwell Moldovan, United States 71-71-76—218 Jacob Solomon, United States 68-73-77—218 Adam Svensson, Canada 71-70-77—218 Patrick Reed, United States 72-69-78—219 Ryo Ishikawa, Japan 69-73-78—220

