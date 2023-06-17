Live Radio
U.S. Open Scores

The Associated Press

June 17, 2023, 11:05 PM

Saturday

At North Course

Los Angeles

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70

Third Round

Wyndham Clark, United States 64-67-69—200
Rickie Fowler, United States 62-68-70—200
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 65-67-69—201
Scottie Scheffler, United States 67-68-68—203
Harris English, United States 67-66-71—204
Dustin Johnson, United States 64-70-71—205
Xander Schauffele, United States 62-70-73—205
Ryutaro Nagano, Japan 71-67-68—206
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 67-72-68—207
Tom Kim, South Korea 73-68-66—207
Cameron Smith, Australia 69-67-71—207
Viktor Hovland, Norway 69-70-69—208
Min Woo Lee, Australia 69-65-74—208
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-69-67—208
Patrick Cantlay, United States 71-71-67—209
Tony Finau, United States 68-69-72—209
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 71-70-68—209
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 73-69-67—209
Collin Morikawa, United States 71-69-69—209
Sam Burns, United States 69-70-71—210
Eric Cole, United States 69-70-71—210
Brian Harman, United States 65-73-72—210
Tyrrell Hatton, England 74-67-69—210
Russell Henley, United States 71-71-68—210
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 67-72-71—210
Brooks Koepka, United States 71-69-70—210
Shane Lowry, Ireland 72-70-68—210
Keith Mitchell, United States 68-71-71—210
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 68-72-70—210
Justin Suh, United States 69-69-72—210
Cameron Young, United States 72-70-68—210
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 68-74-69—211
Billy Horschel, United States 73-67-71—211
Denny McCarthy, United States 71-67-73—211
Patrick Rodgers, United States 71-69-71—211
Gary Woodland, United States 70-68-73—211
Dylan Wu, United States 68-70-73—211
Austin Eckroat, United States 71-68-73—212
Tommy Fleetwood, England 73-69-70—212
Sergio Garcia, Spain 70-71-71—212
Andrew Putnam, United States 68-71-73—212
Jon Rahm, Spain 69-73-70—212
Sam Stevens, United States 75-67-70—212
Kevin Streelman, United States 72-69-71—212
Charley Hoffman, United States 71-67-75—213
Sahith Theegala, United States 74-66-73—213
Sam Bennett, United States 67-68-79—214
Nick Hardy, United States 70-69-75—214
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 68-74-72—214
Ryan Gerard, United States 69-70-76—215
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 67-73-75—215
Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 69-71-75—215
Gordon Sargent, United States 69-71-75—215
Jordan L. Smith, England 70-71-74—215
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 70-72-74—216
Adam Hadwin, Canada 70-72-74—216
Romain Langasque, France 71-68-77—216
Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 70-72-74—216
Ben Carr, United States 70-72-75—217
David Puig, Spain 69-73-75—217
Maxwell Moldovan, United States 71-71-76—218
Jacob Solomon, United States 68-73-77—218
Adam Svensson, Canada 71-70-77—218
Patrick Reed, United States 72-69-78—219
Ryo Ishikawa, Japan 69-73-78—220

