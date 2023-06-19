Live Radio
U.S. Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

June 19, 2023, 12:03 AM

Sunday

At The Los Angeles Country Club

Los Angeles

Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70

Final Round

Par out 544 344 353 35
Wyndham Clark 454 243 363 34
Rory McIlroy 444 344 353 34
Scottie Scheffler 544 344 443 35

Par in 434 453 444 35 70
Wyndham Clark 434 444 544 36 _ 64-67-69-70 _ 270
Rory McIlroy 434 463 444 36 _ 65-67-69-70 _ 271
Scottie Scheffler 445 353 344 35 _ 67-68-68-70 _ 273

