U.S. Open Leaders Cards

Sunday At The Los Angeles Country Club Los Angeles Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70 Final Round Par out 544 344 353…

Sunday

At The Los Angeles Country Club

Los Angeles

Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70

Final Round

Par out 544 344 353 – 35 Wyndham Clark 454 243 363 – 34 Rory McIlroy 444 344 353 – 34 Scottie Scheffler 544 344 443 – 35

Par in 434 453 444 – 35 – 70 Wyndham Clark 434 444 544 – 36 _ 64-67-69-70 _ 270 Rory McIlroy 434 463 444 – 36 _ 65-67-69-70 _ 271 Scottie Scheffler 445 353 344 – 35 _ 67-68-68-70 _ 273

