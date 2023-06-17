U.S. Open Leaders Cards

Saturday At The Los Angeles Country Club Los Angeles Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70 Third Round Par out 544 344 353 – 35 Wyndham Clark 443 344 353 – 33 Rickie Fowler 454 354 253 – 35 Rory McIlroy 443 444 353 – 34 Par in 434 453 444 – 35 – 70 Wyndham Clark 445 353 453 – 36 _ 64-67-69 _ 200 Rickie Fowler 434 353 445 – 35 _ 62-68-70 _ 200 Rory McIlroy 434 543 444 – 35 _ 65-67-69 _ 201