Live Radio
Home » Sports » U.S. Open Leaders Cards

U.S. Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

June 17, 2023, 11:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

At The Los Angeles Country Club

Los Angeles

Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70

Third Round

Par out 544 344 353 35
Wyndham Clark 443 344 353 33
Rickie Fowler 454 354 253 35
Rory McIlroy 443 444 353 34

Par in 434 453 444 35 70
Wyndham Clark 445 353 453 36 _ 64-67-69 _ 200
Rickie Fowler 434 353 445 35 _ 62-68-70 _ 200
Rory McIlroy 434 543 444 35 _ 65-67-69 _ 201

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up