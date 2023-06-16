U.S. Open Leaders Cards

Friday At The Los Angeles Country Club Los Angeles Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70 Second Round Par out 544 344 353 – 35 Rickie Fowler 433 443 443 – 32 Wyndham Clark 544 444 343 – 35 Rory McIlroy 443 433 342 – 30 Xander Schauffele 544 343 443 – 34 Par in 434 453 444 – 35 – 70 Rickie Fowler 543 552 534 – 36 _ 62-68 _ 130 Wyndham Clark 334 443 344 – 32 _ 64-67 _ 131 Rory McIlroy 443 553 454 – 37 _ 65-67 _ 132 Xander Schauffele 434 564 433 – 36 _ 62-70 _ 132