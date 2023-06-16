U.S. Open Leaders Cards

Friday At The Los Angeles Country Club Los Angeles Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70 Second Round Par out 544 344 353…
Friday
At The Los Angeles Country Club
Los Angeles
Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70
Second Round
|Par out
|544
|344
|353
|–
|35
|Rickie Fowler
|433
|443
|443
|–
|32
|Wyndham Clark
|544
|444
|343
|–
|35
|Rory McIlroy
|443
|433
|342
|–
|30
|Xander Schauffele
|544
|343
|443
|–
|34
|Par in
|434
|453
|444
|–
|35
|–
|70
|
|
|Rickie Fowler
|543
|552
|534
|–
|36
|_
|62-68
|_
|130
|Wyndham Clark
|334
|443
|344
|–
|32
|_
|64-67
|_
|131
|Rory McIlroy
|443
|553
|454
|–
|37
|_
|65-67
|_
|132
|Xander Schauffele
|434
|564
|433
|–
|36
|_
|62-70
|_
|132
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.