U.S. Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

June 16, 2023, 11:10 PM

Friday

At The Los Angeles Country Club

Los Angeles

Yardage: 7,423; Par: 70

Second Round

Par out 544 344 353 35
Rickie Fowler 433 443 443 32
Wyndham Clark 544 444 343 35
Rory McIlroy 443 433 342 30
Xander Schauffele 544 343 443 34

Par in 434 453 444 35 70
Rickie Fowler 543 552 534 36 _ 62-68 _ 130
Wyndham Clark 334 443 344 32 _ 64-67 _ 131
Rory McIlroy 443 553 454 37 _ 65-67 _ 132
Xander Schauffele 434 564 433 36 _ 62-70 _ 132

Sports
