Twins pull Buxton, Correa, Kepler from game right after bringing Polanco back from IL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins reinstated second baseman Jorge Polanco from the 10-day injured list Thursday before their game against Cleveland, bringing their regular lineup nearly back to full strength.

That lasted all of four innings.

Designated hitter Byron Buxton was hit by a pitch in the ribs in the fourth and pinch-hit for by Donovan Solano in the fifth.

Then, shortstop Carlos Correa suffered an aggravation of the plantar fasciitis in his left foot on an awkward step while warming up between innings. He was replaced by Kyle Farmer on defense for the top of the seventh, when right fielder Max Kepler was also pulled with a migraine headache. Willi Castro came in for him and played left field, moving Joey Gallo to right.

After the Twins rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Guardians, manager Rocco Baldelli acknowledged he was concerned about his depth after using all 13 position players in the game.

Buxton said afterward he felt “all right” after being plunked by the 95 mph fastball. He was scheduled to be examined again on Friday morning.

Correa’s condition was the most worrisome, considering he missed two games last week with the unpredictably painful injury near his heel.

“Throughout the entire inning, all the groundballs, every step I was taking, it was really painful,” Correa said. “I was trying to stay, stay, stay, but it kept getting worse and worse and worse. The last thing I want is to miss a lot of time because I’m not being smart about it.”

He’ll be re-evaluated again Friday, too.

“I wasn’t even feeling it today, and that one step, it just completely changed my day,” Correa said.

Solano went 2 for 2 with an RBI double and scored the tying run on Royce Lewis’ two-run homer in the eighth. Castro had a single, a run scored and the game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Polanco missed 11 games with a strained left hamstring. He missed the first 19 games while recovering from inflammation in his left knee, stemming from an injury that sidelined him at the end of last season.

