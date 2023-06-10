Torres, Enrique lead Orlando City to 2-0 victory over Rapids

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres and Ramiro Enrique scored second-half goals and Orlando City beat Colorado 2-0 on Saturday…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres and Ramiro Enrique scored second-half goals and Orlando City beat Colorado 2-0 on Saturday night in a match that saw the Rapids lose two players to red cards.

Neither team scored in the first half and Colorado was forced to play a man down after Braian Galván was red-carded in the 39th minute.

Torres scored the only goal Orlando City (7-4-5) would need when he took a pass from Mauricio Pereyra in the 56th minute and found the net for the fifth time this season.

Enrique scored his first career goal — with an assist from Torres — in the 83rd minute to provide some extra cushion for Orlando City.

Lalas Abubakar was sent off the field in the 75th minute for a second yellow card, forcing the Rapids to play two men down the rest of the way.

Pedro Gallese saved two shots to earn the clean sheet for Orlando City. Marko Ilic finished with four saves in his third start this season for the Rapids.

Orlando City has won all four home matches with Colorado (2-9-7). The Rapids and Portland Timbers are the only clubs to have played at least one match in Orlando without picking up a point.

Orlando City improves to 2-0-2 in its last four home matches.

Colorado has just 13 points through 18 matches, its lowest amount in club history. The Rapids entered play as one of six teams in league history to total 13 points through the first 17 matches.

The Rapids and Orlando City are one of four teams with more points on the road than at home.

Orlando City travels to play the New England Revolution on Saturday. Colorado is idle.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.