the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Scores

Sunday
At Muirfield Village Golf Club
Dublin, Ohio
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,571; Par: 72
Final Round
(x-won on first playoff hole)
|x-Viktor Hovland (550), $3,600,000
|71-71-69-70—281
|Denny McCarthy (315), $2,160,000
|71-72-68-70—281
|Scottie Scheffler (200), $1,360,000
|74-73-68-67—282
|Si Woo Kim (140), $960,000
|71-68-71-73—283
|Andrew Putnam (110), $760,000
|71-72-71-70—284
|Jordan Spieth (110), $760,000
|69-72-72-71—284
|Rory McIlroy (92), $645,000
|72-68-70-75—285
|Adam Schenk (92), $645,000
|75-71-68-71—285
|Matt Fitzpatrick (78), $540,000
|76-68-70-72—286
|Rickie Fowler (78), $540,000
|72-68-74-72—286
|Adam Scott (78), $540,000
|70-75-70-71—286
|Wyndham Clark (63), $405,000
|70-71-70-76—287
|Tyrrell Hatton (63), $405,000
|71-71-73-72—287
|Lee Hodges (63), $405,000
|72-69-70-76—287
|David Lipsky (63), $405,000
|69-69-72-77—287
|Joseph Bramlett (50), $271,500
|73-70-70-75—288
|Sam Burns (50), $271,500
|71-71-73-73—288
|Russell Henley (50), $271,500
|74-71-68-75—288
|Luke List (50), $271,500
|73-74-71-70—288
|Shane Lowry (50), $271,500
|69-76-70-73—288
|Hideki Matsuyama (50), $271,500
|72-65-75-76—288
|Jon Rahm (50), $271,500
|70-70-74-74—288
|Sepp Straka (50), $271,500
|71-69-73-75—288
|Byeong Hun An (37), $162,000
|72-71-74-72—289
|Eric Cole (37), $162,000
|75-70-70-74—289
|Beau Hossler (37), $162,000
|72-71-74-72—289
|Stephan Jaeger (37), $162,000
|72-70-71-76—289
|Xander Schauffele (37), $162,000
|77-66-72-74—289
|Gary Woodland (37), $162,000
|75-68-71-75—289
|Keegan Bradley (26), $116,250
|74-73-65-78—290
|Patrick Cantlay (26), $116,250
|71-67-74-78—290
|Austin Eckroat (26), $116,250
|69-72-72-77—290
|Ryan Fox (26), $116,250
|77-70-73-70—290
|Garrick Higgo (26), $116,250
|71-73-71-75—290
|Mark Hubbard (26), $116,250
|69-70-72-79—290
|Patrick Rodgers (26), $116,250
|70-70-72-78—290
|J.J. Spaun (26), $116,250
|72-71-70-77—290
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (19), $90,000
|73-70-71-77—291
|Luke Donald (19), $90,000
|72-69-74-76—291
|J.T. Poston (19), $90,000
|76-70-72-73—291
|Sungjae Im (13), $70,000
|70-76-67-79—292
|Seonghyeon Kim (13), $70,000
|75-71-70-76—292
|Taylor Montgomery (13), $70,000
|71-73-76-72—292
|Seamus Power (13), $70,000
|70-73-75-74—292
|Brandt Snedeker (13), $70,000
|73-72-73-74—292
|Sam Stevens (13), $70,000
|72-72-72-76—292
|Justin Suh (13), $70,000
|70-66-77-79—292
|Thomas Detry (9), $51,600
|73-72-77-71—293
|Emiliano Grillo (9), $51,600
|71-73-73-76—293
|Keith Mitchell (9), $51,600
|71-74-69-79—293
|Matt Wallace (9), $51,600
|68-74-75-76—293
|Harris English (8), $47,600
|71-73-76-74—294
|Alex Noren (8), $47,600
|72-74-71-77—294
|Davis Riley (7), $46,200
|67-78-78-72—295
|Danny Willett (7), $46,200
|69-76-69-81—295
|Sam Ryder (6), $45,400
|71-72-77-76—296
|Davis Thompson (6), $45,400
|72-75-76-73—296
|Chez Reavie (6), $44,600
|72-72-76-77—297
|Sahith Theegala (6), $44,600
|76-70-75-76—297
|Stewart Cink (5), $43,800
|73-71-78-76—298
|Taylor Pendrith (5), $43,800
|77-69-76-76—298
|Matt Kuchar (5), $43,200
|79-67-69-84—299
|Sam Bennett (4), $42,800
|71-73-72-84—300
|Lanto Griffin (4), $42,400
|73-74-78-76—301
|Tom Hoge (4), $42,000
|74-69-77-85—305
|Collin Morikawa
|71-73-68-WD
