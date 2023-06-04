the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Scores

Sunday At Muirfield Village Golf Club Dublin, Ohio Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,571; Par: 72 Final Round (x-won on first…

Sunday

At Muirfield Village Golf Club

Dublin, Ohio

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,571; Par: 72

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Viktor Hovland (550), $3,600,000 71-71-69-70—281 Denny McCarthy (315), $2,160,000 71-72-68-70—281 Scottie Scheffler (200), $1,360,000 74-73-68-67—282 Si Woo Kim (140), $960,000 71-68-71-73—283 Andrew Putnam (110), $760,000 71-72-71-70—284 Jordan Spieth (110), $760,000 69-72-72-71—284 Rory McIlroy (92), $645,000 72-68-70-75—285 Adam Schenk (92), $645,000 75-71-68-71—285 Matt Fitzpatrick (78), $540,000 76-68-70-72—286 Rickie Fowler (78), $540,000 72-68-74-72—286 Adam Scott (78), $540,000 70-75-70-71—286 Wyndham Clark (63), $405,000 70-71-70-76—287 Tyrrell Hatton (63), $405,000 71-71-73-72—287 Lee Hodges (63), $405,000 72-69-70-76—287 David Lipsky (63), $405,000 69-69-72-77—287 Joseph Bramlett (50), $271,500 73-70-70-75—288 Sam Burns (50), $271,500 71-71-73-73—288 Russell Henley (50), $271,500 74-71-68-75—288 Luke List (50), $271,500 73-74-71-70—288 Shane Lowry (50), $271,500 69-76-70-73—288 Hideki Matsuyama (50), $271,500 72-65-75-76—288 Jon Rahm (50), $271,500 70-70-74-74—288 Sepp Straka (50), $271,500 71-69-73-75—288 Byeong Hun An (37), $162,000 72-71-74-72—289 Eric Cole (37), $162,000 75-70-70-74—289 Beau Hossler (37), $162,000 72-71-74-72—289 Stephan Jaeger (37), $162,000 72-70-71-76—289 Xander Schauffele (37), $162,000 77-66-72-74—289 Gary Woodland (37), $162,000 75-68-71-75—289 Keegan Bradley (26), $116,250 74-73-65-78—290 Patrick Cantlay (26), $116,250 71-67-74-78—290 Austin Eckroat (26), $116,250 69-72-72-77—290 Ryan Fox (26), $116,250 77-70-73-70—290 Garrick Higgo (26), $116,250 71-73-71-75—290 Mark Hubbard (26), $116,250 69-70-72-79—290 Patrick Rodgers (26), $116,250 70-70-72-78—290 J.J. Spaun (26), $116,250 72-71-70-77—290 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (19), $90,000 73-70-71-77—291 Luke Donald (19), $90,000 72-69-74-76—291 J.T. Poston (19), $90,000 76-70-72-73—291 Sungjae Im (13), $70,000 70-76-67-79—292 Seonghyeon Kim (13), $70,000 75-71-70-76—292 Taylor Montgomery (13), $70,000 71-73-76-72—292 Seamus Power (13), $70,000 70-73-75-74—292 Brandt Snedeker (13), $70,000 73-72-73-74—292 Sam Stevens (13), $70,000 72-72-72-76—292 Justin Suh (13), $70,000 70-66-77-79—292 Thomas Detry (9), $51,600 73-72-77-71—293 Emiliano Grillo (9), $51,600 71-73-73-76—293 Keith Mitchell (9), $51,600 71-74-69-79—293 Matt Wallace (9), $51,600 68-74-75-76—293 Harris English (8), $47,600 71-73-76-74—294 Alex Noren (8), $47,600 72-74-71-77—294 Davis Riley (7), $46,200 67-78-78-72—295 Danny Willett (7), $46,200 69-76-69-81—295 Sam Ryder (6), $45,400 71-72-77-76—296 Davis Thompson (6), $45,400 72-75-76-73—296 Chez Reavie (6), $44,600 72-72-76-77—297 Sahith Theegala (6), $44,600 76-70-75-76—297 Stewart Cink (5), $43,800 73-71-78-76—298 Taylor Pendrith (5), $43,800 77-69-76-76—298 Matt Kuchar (5), $43,200 79-67-69-84—299 Sam Bennett (4), $42,800 71-73-72-84—300 Lanto Griffin (4), $42,400 73-74-78-76—301 Tom Hoge (4), $42,000 74-69-77-85—305 Collin Morikawa 71-73-68-WD

