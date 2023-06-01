the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Scores

Thursday
At Muirfield Village Golf Club
Dublin, Ohio
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,571; Par: 72
First Round
|Davis Riley
|32-35—67
|Matt Wallace
|31-37—68
|Austin Eckroat
|35-34—69
|Adam Hadwin
|36-33—69
|Mark Hubbard
|32-37—69
|David Lipsky
|34-35—69
|Shane Lowry
|36-33—69
|Jordan Spieth
|35-34—69
|Danny Willett
|34-35—69
|Wyndham Clark
|37-33—70
|Sungjae Im
|33-37—70
|Seamus Power
|34-36—70
|Jon Rahm
|34-36—70
|Patrick Rodgers
|32-38—70
|Adam Scott
|33-37—70
|Justin Suh
|36-34—70
|Sam Bennett
|36-35—71
|Sam Burns
|33-38—71
|Patrick Cantlay
|36-35—71
|Harris English
|35-36—71
|Emiliano Grillo
|34-37—71
|Tyrrell Hatton
|35-36—71
|Garrick Higgo
|34-37—71
|Viktor Hovland
|36-35—71
|Si Woo Kim
|37-34—71
|Denny McCarthy
|35-36—71
|Keith Mitchell
|38-33—71
|Taylor Montgomery
|35-36—71
|Collin Morikawa
|34-37—71
|Andrew Putnam
|34-37—71
|Sam Ryder
|35-36—71
|Sepp Straka
|35-36—71
|Byeong Hun An
|35-37—72
|Luke Donald
|34-38—72
|Rickie Fowler
|36-36—72
|Ben Griffin
|37-35—72
|Kazuki Higa
|35-37—72
|Lee Hodges
|35-37—72
|Beau Hossler
|35-37—72
|Stephan Jaeger
|35-37—72
|Hideki Matsuyama
|35-37—72
|Rory McIlroy
|34-38—72
|Alex Noren
|35-37—72
|Chez Reavie
|36-36—72
|J.J. Spaun
|35-37—72
|Sam Stevens
|36-36—72
|Davis Thompson
|35-37—72
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|36-37—73
|Akshay Bhatia
|37-36—73
|Joseph Bramlett
|35-38—73
|Stewart Cink
|36-37—73
|Thomas Detry
|36-37—73
|Lanto Griffin
|35-38—73
|Zach Johnson
|36-37—73
|Luke List
|35-38—73
|Matthew NeSmith
|36-37—73
|Brandt Snedeker
|35-38—73
|Ben Taylor
|36-37—73
|Keegan Bradley
|35-39—74
|Cameron Davis
|37-37—74
|Lucas Glover
|37-37—74
|Nick Hardy
|38-36—74
|Russell Henley
|36-38—74
|Tom Hoge
|35-39—74
|Chris Kirk
|36-38—74
|Trey Mullinax
|35-39—74
|Aldrich Potgieter
|36-38—74
|Aaron Rai
|35-39—74
|Scottie Scheffler
|38-36—74
|Brandon Wu
|33-41—74
|Cameron Young
|38-36—74
|Eric Cole
|37-38—75
|Mackenzie Hughes
|37-38—75
|Seonghyeon Kim
|37-38—75
|Kevin Kisner
|33-42—75
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|36-39—75
|David Micheluzzi
|37-38—75
|Adam Schenk
|41-34—75
|Robby Shelton
|36-39—75
|Justin Thomas
|35-40—75
|Gary Woodland
|38-37—75
|Joel Dahmen
|37-39—76
|Jason Day
|39-37—76
|Jason Dufner
|37-39—76
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|40-36—76
|Lucas Herbert
|38-38—76
|Bo Hoag
|37-39—76
|Kurt Kitayama
|36-40—76
|Troy Merritt
|37-39—76
|J.T. Poston
|37-39—76
|Scott Stallings
|36-40—76
|Sahith Theegala
|37-39—76
|Corey Conners
|38-39—77
|MJ Daffue
|37-40—77
|Ryan Fox
|37-40—77
|Chris Gotterup
|36-41—77
|Brian Harman
|37-40—77
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|38-39—77
|Justin Lower
|37-40—77
|William McGirt
|39-38—77
|Taylor Pendrith
|37-40—77
|Xander Schauffele
|39-38—77
|Adam Svensson
|37-40—77
|Nicolas Echavarria
|34-44—78
|Will Gordon
|39-39—78
|David Lingmerth
|41-37—78
|Peter Malnati
|39-39—78
|Tom Kim
|39-40—79
|Matt Kuchar
|37-42—79
|Kevin Streelman
|41-38—79
|Brendon Todd
|38-41—79
|Hayden Buckley
|40-40—80
|Alex Smalley
|39-41—80
|K.J. Choi
|43-38—81
|Thriston Lawrence
|40-41—81
|Adam Long
|43-38—81
|Francesco Molinari
|41-40—81
|Billy Horschel
|41-43—84
|Chad Ramey
|47-41—88
|Dylan Frittelli
|WD
