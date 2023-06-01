the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Scores

Thursday At Muirfield Village Golf Club Dublin, Ohio Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,571; Par: 72 First Round Davis Riley 32-35—67…

Thursday

At Muirfield Village Golf Club

Dublin, Ohio

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,571; Par: 72

First Round

Davis Riley 32-35—67 Matt Wallace 31-37—68 Austin Eckroat 35-34—69 Adam Hadwin 36-33—69 Mark Hubbard 32-37—69 David Lipsky 34-35—69 Shane Lowry 36-33—69 Jordan Spieth 35-34—69 Danny Willett 34-35—69 Wyndham Clark 37-33—70 Sungjae Im 33-37—70 Seamus Power 34-36—70 Jon Rahm 34-36—70 Patrick Rodgers 32-38—70 Adam Scott 33-37—70 Justin Suh 36-34—70 Sam Bennett 36-35—71 Sam Burns 33-38—71 Patrick Cantlay 36-35—71 Harris English 35-36—71 Emiliano Grillo 34-37—71 Tyrrell Hatton 35-36—71 Garrick Higgo 34-37—71 Viktor Hovland 36-35—71 Si Woo Kim 37-34—71 Denny McCarthy 35-36—71 Keith Mitchell 38-33—71 Taylor Montgomery 35-36—71 Collin Morikawa 34-37—71 Andrew Putnam 34-37—71 Sam Ryder 35-36—71 Sepp Straka 35-36—71 Byeong Hun An 35-37—72 Luke Donald 34-38—72 Rickie Fowler 36-36—72 Ben Griffin 37-35—72 Kazuki Higa 35-37—72 Lee Hodges 35-37—72 Beau Hossler 35-37—72 Stephan Jaeger 35-37—72 Hideki Matsuyama 35-37—72 Rory McIlroy 34-38—72 Alex Noren 35-37—72 Chez Reavie 36-36—72 J.J. Spaun 35-37—72 Sam Stevens 36-36—72 Davis Thompson 35-37—72 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 36-37—73 Akshay Bhatia 37-36—73 Joseph Bramlett 35-38—73 Stewart Cink 36-37—73 Thomas Detry 36-37—73 Lanto Griffin 35-38—73 Zach Johnson 36-37—73 Luke List 35-38—73 Matthew NeSmith 36-37—73 Brandt Snedeker 35-38—73 Ben Taylor 36-37—73 Keegan Bradley 35-39—74 Cameron Davis 37-37—74 Lucas Glover 37-37—74 Nick Hardy 38-36—74 Russell Henley 36-38—74 Tom Hoge 35-39—74 Chris Kirk 36-38—74 Trey Mullinax 35-39—74 Aldrich Potgieter 36-38—74 Aaron Rai 35-39—74 Scottie Scheffler 38-36—74 Brandon Wu 33-41—74 Cameron Young 38-36—74 Eric Cole 37-38—75 Mackenzie Hughes 37-38—75 Seonghyeon Kim 37-38—75 Kevin Kisner 33-42—75 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 36-39—75 David Micheluzzi 37-38—75 Adam Schenk 41-34—75 Robby Shelton 36-39—75 Justin Thomas 35-40—75 Gary Woodland 38-37—75 Joel Dahmen 37-39—76 Jason Day 39-37—76 Jason Dufner 37-39—76 Matt Fitzpatrick 40-36—76 Lucas Herbert 38-38—76 Bo Hoag 37-39—76 Kurt Kitayama 36-40—76 Troy Merritt 37-39—76 J.T. Poston 37-39—76 Scott Stallings 36-40—76 Sahith Theegala 37-39—76 Corey Conners 38-39—77 MJ Daffue 37-40—77 Ryan Fox 37-40—77 Chris Gotterup 36-41—77 Brian Harman 37-40—77 Nicolai Hojgaard 38-39—77 Justin Lower 37-40—77 William McGirt 39-38—77 Taylor Pendrith 37-40—77 Xander Schauffele 39-38—77 Adam Svensson 37-40—77 Nicolas Echavarria 34-44—78 Will Gordon 39-39—78 David Lingmerth 41-37—78 Peter Malnati 39-39—78 Tom Kim 39-40—79 Matt Kuchar 37-42—79 Kevin Streelman 41-38—79 Brendon Todd 38-41—79 Hayden Buckley 40-40—80 Alex Smalley 39-41—80 K.J. Choi 43-38—81 Thriston Lawrence 40-41—81 Adam Long 43-38—81 Francesco Molinari 41-40—81 Billy Horschel 41-43—84 Chad Ramey 47-41—88 Dylan Frittelli WD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.