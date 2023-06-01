Live Radio
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Scores

The Associated Press

June 1, 2023, 7:02 PM

Thursday

At Muirfield Village Golf Club

Dublin, Ohio

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,571; Par: 72

First Round

Davis Riley 32-35—67
Matt Wallace 31-37—68
Austin Eckroat 35-34—69
Adam Hadwin 36-33—69
Mark Hubbard 32-37—69
David Lipsky 34-35—69
Shane Lowry 36-33—69
Jordan Spieth 35-34—69
Danny Willett 34-35—69
Wyndham Clark 37-33—70
Sungjae Im 33-37—70
Seamus Power 34-36—70
Jon Rahm 34-36—70
Patrick Rodgers 32-38—70
Adam Scott 33-37—70
Justin Suh 36-34—70
Sam Bennett 36-35—71
Sam Burns 33-38—71
Patrick Cantlay 36-35—71
Harris English 35-36—71
Emiliano Grillo 34-37—71
Tyrrell Hatton 35-36—71
Garrick Higgo 34-37—71
Viktor Hovland 36-35—71
Si Woo Kim 37-34—71
Denny McCarthy 35-36—71
Keith Mitchell 38-33—71
Taylor Montgomery 35-36—71
Collin Morikawa 34-37—71
Andrew Putnam 34-37—71
Sam Ryder 35-36—71
Sepp Straka 35-36—71
Byeong Hun An 35-37—72
Luke Donald 34-38—72
Rickie Fowler 36-36—72
Ben Griffin 37-35—72
Kazuki Higa 35-37—72
Lee Hodges 35-37—72
Beau Hossler 35-37—72
Stephan Jaeger 35-37—72
Hideki Matsuyama 35-37—72
Rory McIlroy 34-38—72
Alex Noren 35-37—72
Chez Reavie 36-36—72
J.J. Spaun 35-37—72
Sam Stevens 36-36—72
Davis Thompson 35-37—72
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 36-37—73
Akshay Bhatia 37-36—73
Joseph Bramlett 35-38—73
Stewart Cink 36-37—73
Thomas Detry 36-37—73
Lanto Griffin 35-38—73
Zach Johnson 36-37—73
Luke List 35-38—73
Matthew NeSmith 36-37—73
Brandt Snedeker 35-38—73
Ben Taylor 36-37—73
Keegan Bradley 35-39—74
Cameron Davis 37-37—74
Lucas Glover 37-37—74
Nick Hardy 38-36—74
Russell Henley 36-38—74
Tom Hoge 35-39—74
Chris Kirk 36-38—74
Trey Mullinax 35-39—74
Aldrich Potgieter 36-38—74
Aaron Rai 35-39—74
Scottie Scheffler 38-36—74
Brandon Wu 33-41—74
Cameron Young 38-36—74
Eric Cole 37-38—75
Mackenzie Hughes 37-38—75
Seonghyeon Kim 37-38—75
Kevin Kisner 33-42—75
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 36-39—75
David Micheluzzi 37-38—75
Adam Schenk 41-34—75
Robby Shelton 36-39—75
Justin Thomas 35-40—75
Gary Woodland 38-37—75
Joel Dahmen 37-39—76
Jason Day 39-37—76
Jason Dufner 37-39—76
Matt Fitzpatrick 40-36—76
Lucas Herbert 38-38—76
Bo Hoag 37-39—76
Kurt Kitayama 36-40—76
Troy Merritt 37-39—76
J.T. Poston 37-39—76
Scott Stallings 36-40—76
Sahith Theegala 37-39—76
Corey Conners 38-39—77
MJ Daffue 37-40—77
Ryan Fox 37-40—77
Chris Gotterup 36-41—77
Brian Harman 37-40—77
Nicolai Hojgaard 38-39—77
Justin Lower 37-40—77
William McGirt 39-38—77
Taylor Pendrith 37-40—77
Xander Schauffele 39-38—77
Adam Svensson 37-40—77
Nicolas Echavarria 34-44—78
Will Gordon 39-39—78
David Lingmerth 41-37—78
Peter Malnati 39-39—78
Tom Kim 39-40—79
Matt Kuchar 37-42—79
Kevin Streelman 41-38—79
Brendon Todd 38-41—79
Hayden Buckley 40-40—80
Alex Smalley 39-41—80
K.J. Choi 43-38—81
Thriston Lawrence 40-41—81
Adam Long 43-38—81
Francesco Molinari 41-40—81
Billy Horschel 41-43—84
Chad Ramey 47-41—88
Dylan Frittelli WD

