Tennessee clinches final spot in College World Series

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Drew Beam struck out seven in six innings, Zane Denton hit a three-run blast in the fifth and Tennessee beat Southern Miss 5-0 on Monday night to clinch the final spot in the College World Series.

Tennessee (43-20) advances to Omaha for the second time under coach Tony Vitello. The Vols will face LSU on Saturday.

Beam got the start after a four-hour rain delay. He left in the seventh after allowing back-to-back hits, but Chase Burns ended the threat with consecutive strikeouts. Burns secured his second save of the season after striking out four in 2 2/3 innings.

Maui Ahuna capped the scoring in the seventh with a solo home run.

It was Denton’s second three-run homer of the NCAA Tournament. He helped Tennessee reach the super regionals for the third consecutive year with a go-ahead blast in the ninth against Clemson.

Southern Miss (46-20) was attempting to extend the career of long-time coach Scott Berry, who is retiring with a school-record 528 wins.

