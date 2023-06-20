TCU 6, Oral Roberts 1

TCU Oral Roberts ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 11 5 Totals 31 1 7…

TCU Oral Roberts ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 11 5 Totals 31 1 7 1 Nunez cf 5 1 2 0 McMrray 1b 2 0 1 0 Bowen c 5 0 0 0 Quinn lf 4 0 0 0 Taylor 3b 4 1 1 0 Cox cf 5 0 3 1 Fntnlle 1b 3 2 2 1 Hogan rf 5 0 0 0 Rchrdsn 2b 4 1 1 0 McCrsky ss 4 0 1 0 Byrne dh 4 1 2 1 Breeze 3b 2 0 0 0 Silva ss 5 0 1 2 Stahl dh 3 0 1 0 Maxwell lf 3 0 1 0 Godman c 3 1 1 0 Davis rf 2 0 1 1 Brthers 2b 3 0 0 0

2B_Byrne (9), Maxwell (6). RBI_Fontenelle (58), Byrne (48), Silva 2 (49), Davis (57), Cox (68).

TCU 010 140 000 6110 — 6 Oral Roberts 000 010 000 170 — 1

IP H R ER BB SO

TCU Brown 3 1 0 0 3 3 Savage W 1 2/3 3 1 1 2 2 Hodges 2 1/3 1 0 0 1 2 Feser 2 2 0 0 2 2

Oral Roberts Fowler L 3 1 1 1 3 4 Crvalho 1 1/3 3 3 3 1 1 Isaacs 0 1/3 3 2 2 0 0 Patten 0 1/3 1 0 0 1 0 Denton 4 3 0 0 1 6

