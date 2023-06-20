Live Radio
TCU 6, Oral Roberts 1

The Associated Press

June 20, 2023, 5:37 PM

TCU Oral Roberts
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 11 5 Totals 31 1 7 1
Nunez cf 5 1 2 0 McMrray 1b 2 0 1 0
Bowen c 5 0 0 0 Quinn lf 4 0 0 0
Taylor 3b 4 1 1 0 Cox cf 5 0 3 1
Fntnlle 1b 3 2 2 1 Hogan rf 5 0 0 0
Rchrdsn 2b 4 1 1 0 McCrsky ss 4 0 1 0
Byrne dh 4 1 2 1 Breeze 3b 2 0 0 0
Silva ss 5 0 1 2 Stahl dh 3 0 1 0
Maxwell lf 3 0 1 0 Godman c 3 1 1 0
Davis rf 2 0 1 1 Brthers 2b 3 0 0 0

2B_Byrne (9), Maxwell (6). RBI_Fontenelle (58), Byrne (48), Silva 2 (49), Davis (57), Cox (68).

TCU 010 140 000 6110 6
Oral Roberts 000 010 000 170 1
IP H R ER BB SO
TCU
Brown 3 1 0 0 3 3
Savage W 1 2/3 3 1 1 2 2
Hodges 2 1/3 1 0 0 1 2
Feser 2 2 0 0 2 2
Oral Roberts
Fowler L 3 1 1 1 3 4
Crvalho 1 1/3 3 3 3 1 1
Isaacs 0 1/3 3 2 2 0 0
Patten 0 1/3 1 0 0 1 0
Denton 4 3 0 0 1 6

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
