TCU 6, Oral Roberts 1

|TCU
|
|
|
|
|
|Oral Roberts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|
|Nunez cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|McMrray 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bowen c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cox cf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Fntnlle 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Hogan rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rchrdsn 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCrsky ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Byrne dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Breeze 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Silva ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Stahl dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maxwell lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Godman c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Davis rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Brthers 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
2B_Byrne (9), Maxwell (6). RBI_Fontenelle (58), Byrne (48), Silva 2 (49), Davis (57), Cox (68).
|TCU
|010
|140
|000
|6110
|—
|6
|Oral Roberts
|000
|010
|000
|170
|—
|1
|TCU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brown
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Savage W
|1
|2/3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hodges
|2
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Feser
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Oral Roberts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fowler L
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Crvalho
|1
|1/3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Isaacs
|0
|1/3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Patten
|0
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Denton
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
