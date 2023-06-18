TCU 4, Virginia 3

|TCU
|
|
|
|
|
|Virginia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|12
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|
|Nunez cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|O’Frrll ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bowen c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|O’Dnnll cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Taylor 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gelof 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Fntnlle 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Teel c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rchrdsn 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Andrson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Byrne dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Saucke rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Silva ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Stephan dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maxwell lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Godbout 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis rf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|Ddawick lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
E_Nunez. 2B_Nunez (17), Taylor (15), Maxwell (5), Davis (19), O’ferrall (20). HR_Anderson (15). RBI_Nunez (36), Fontenelle 2 (57), Davis (56), O’donnell (57), Gelof (90), Anderson (66).
|TCU
|101
|001
|010
|4121
|—
|4
|Virginia
|100
|000
|110
|350
|—
|3
|TCU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sttnbrg
|4
|2/3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Wright W
|2
|2/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Abeldt S
|1
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Virginia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Early L
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Edgngtn
|2
|2/3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hodges
|0
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wolfolk
|0
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
