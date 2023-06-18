Live Radio
TCU 4, Virginia 3

The Associated Press

June 18, 2023, 5:17 PM

TCU Virginia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 12 4 Totals 32 3 5 3
Nunez cf 5 1 2 1 O’Frrll ss 4 1 1 0
Bowen c 4 1 2 0 O’Dnnll cf 4 0 1 1
Taylor 3b 5 0 1 0 Gelof 3b 4 0 0 1
Fntnlle 1b 3 0 1 2 Teel c 4 0 0 0
Rchrdsn 2b 4 0 1 0 Andrson 1b 4 1 1 1
Byrne dh 5 0 0 0 Saucke rf 3 0 1 0
Silva ss 5 2 2 0 Stephan dh 4 0 0 0
Maxwell lf 2 0 1 0 Godbout 2b 3 0 0 0
Davis rf 2 0 2 1 Ddawick lf 2 1 1 0

E_Nunez. 2B_Nunez (17), Taylor (15), Maxwell (5), Davis (19), O’ferrall (20). HR_Anderson (15). RBI_Nunez (36), Fontenelle 2 (57), Davis (56), O’donnell (57), Gelof (90), Anderson (66).

TCU 101 001 010 4121 4
Virginia 100 000 110 350 3
IP H R ER BB SO
TCU
Sttnbrg 4 2/3 2 1 1 2 3
Wright W 2 2/3 2 2 2 0 4
Abeldt S 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 2
Virginia
Early L 5 6 2 2 3 2
Edgngtn 2 2/3 5 2 2 2 2
Hodges 0 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Wolfolk 0 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

