TCU 4, Virginia 3

TCU Virginia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 12 4 Totals 32 3 5 3 Nunez cf 5 1 2 1 O’Frrll ss 4 1 1 0 Bowen c 4 1 2 0 O’Dnnll cf 4 0 1 1 Taylor 3b 5 0 1 0 Gelof 3b 4 0 0 1 Fntnlle 1b 3 0 1 2 Teel c 4 0 0 0 Rchrdsn 2b 4 0 1 0 Andrson 1b 4 1 1 1 Byrne dh 5 0 0 0 Saucke rf 3 0 1 0 Silva ss 5 2 2 0 Stephan dh 4 0 0 0 Maxwell lf 2 0 1 0 Godbout 2b 3 0 0 0 Davis rf 2 0 2 1 Ddawick lf 2 1 1 0

E_Nunez. 2B_Nunez (17), Taylor (15), Maxwell (5), Davis (19), O’ferrall (20). HR_Anderson (15). RBI_Nunez (36), Fontenelle 2 (57), Davis (56), O’donnell (57), Gelof (90), Anderson (66).

TCU 101 001 010 4121 — 4 Virginia 100 000 110 350 — 3

IP H R ER BB SO

TCU Sttnbrg 4 2/3 2 1 1 2 3 Wright W 2 2/3 2 2 2 0 4 Abeldt S 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 2

Virginia Early L 5 6 2 2 3 2 Edgngtn 2 2/3 5 2 2 2 2 Hodges 0 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 Wolfolk 0 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

