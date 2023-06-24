Sutton leads Phoenix against Seattle after 21-point game

Phoenix Mercury (2-9, 1-6 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-9, 3-4 Western Conference) Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Phoenix Mercury (2-9, 1-6 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-9, 3-4 Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Storm -1.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix visits the Seattle Storm after Sug Sutton scored 21 points in the Mercury’s 99-79 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Storm have gone 3-4 against Western Conference teams. Seattle is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 76.4 points while shooting 38.7% from the field.

The Mercury are 1-6 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is sixth in the Western Conference giving up 87.6 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Storm won the last meeting 83-69 on June 14. Sami Whitcomb scored 18 points to help lead the Storm to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezi Magbegor is averaging 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks for the Storm.

Sophie Cunningham is averaging 14.5 points for the Mercury.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Mercury: 2-8, averaging 78.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Mercury: Brittney Griner: out (hip), Diana Taurasi: out (hamstring), Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

