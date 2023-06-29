Stewart leads New York against Las Vegas after 24-point performance

New York Liberty (10-3, 7-3 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (13-1, 7-0 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

New York Liberty (10-3, 7-3 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (13-1, 7-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -6.5; over/under is 174.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on the Las Vegas Aces after Breanna Stewart scored 24 points in the Liberty’s 89-81 win over the Connecticut Sun.

The Aces are 7-0 in home games. Las Vegas is seventh in the WNBA with 35.4 rebounds led by A’ja Wilson averaging 9.4.

The Liberty are 5-1 in road games. New York is seventh in the WNBA with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 2.0.

The Aces and Liberty square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Young is averaging 19.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aces.

Stewart is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 91.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 90.9 points, 37.3 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

