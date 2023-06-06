Stanley Middleman buys ownership stake in Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stanley C. Middleman is buying an ownership stake in the Philadelphia Phillies. John Middleton, the Phillies’ managing…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stanley C. Middleman is buying an ownership stake in the Philadelphia Phillies.

John Middleton, the Phillies’ managing partner and CEO, announced the addition of Middleman as a limited partner on Tuesday.

“This is a significant moment in our partnership’s history as it is only the second time in over 40 years that we have added a new partner,” Middleton said in a statement.

Middleman, a Philadelphia native and lifetime Phillies fan, owns a mortgage company based in South Jersey.

“It truly is a dream come true,” he said.

Middleman’s addition will become official in July following approval by Major League Baseball.

