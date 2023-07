Sports on TV for Wednesday, June 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, June 28 3ICE HOCKEY 7 p.m. CBSSN — Week 1:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, June 28

3ICE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 1: Team Fuhr vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Partick vs. Team Johnston, Consolation, Final, Pittsburgh

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Naptown Challenge High School Championship: TBD (2027 Division Championship), Annapolis, Md.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Naptown Challenge High School Championship: TBD (2026 Division Championship), Annapolis, Md.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — World Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, San Diego

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at Atlanta

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at NY Mets (7 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 NHL Draft: Round 1, Nashville, Tenn.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:55 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro Group Stage: England vs. Germany, Group C, Batumi, Georgia

2:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro Group Stage: Switzerland vs. France, Group D, Cluj-Napoca, Romania

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Group A, St. Louis

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. U.S., Group A, St. Louis

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: San Diego Wave FC at Angel City FC, Group B

SWIMMING

7 p.m.

PEACOCK — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Chicago

7 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Washington

