Sports on TV for Wednesday, June 21

Wednesday, June 21
AHL HOCKEY
10 p.m.
NHLN — Calder Cup Final: Hershey at Coachella, Game 7
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Florida vs. TBD, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Wake Forest vs. TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
12 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, First Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea
6:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
HORSE RACING
6 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
7 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Canada, Group A, San Diego
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Tampa Bay OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)
3 p.m.
MLBN — 2023 Draft Combine: From Phoenix
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Seattle at NY Yankees (7 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco (10 p.m.)
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Estonia vs. Belgium, Group F, Tallinn, Estonia (Taped)
11:55 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro Group Stage: Belgium vs. Netherlands, Group A, Tbilisi, Georgia
7 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at York United FC
10 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers Valour FC at Pacific FC
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Taylor vs. Team Leach, Rosemont, Ill.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Filler vs. Team Leach, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Phoenix
_____
