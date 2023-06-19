Sports on TV for Tuesday, June 20

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, June 20
BOWLING
7 p.m.
CBSSN — PWBA: The U.S. Women’s Open(asterisk), Rochester, N.Y.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TCU vs. Oral Roberts, Game 9, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — 2023 Draft Combine: From Phoenix
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
TBS — LA Dodgers at LA Angels
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Iceland vs. Portugal, Group J, Reykjavík, Iceland
FS2 — International Friendly: Germany vs. Colombia, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
4:35 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary: Guadeloupe vs. Guyana, Second Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
7 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary: Martinique vs. Puerto Rico, Second Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
9:20 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary: St. Kitts and Nevis vs. French Guiana, Second Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Estonia vs. Belgium, Group F, Tallinn, Estonia (Taped)
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Dallas
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Los Angeles
NBATV — Connecticut at Seattle
_____
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.