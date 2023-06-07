Sports on TV for Thursday, June 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, June 8 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, June 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Western

CFL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — BC at Calgary

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Florida St., Game 2, Oklahoma City, Okla.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships: Women’s Day 1, Austin, Texas

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Mixed: The Volvo Car Scandinavian, First Round, Ullna G&CC, Åkersberga, Sweden

12 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greenville, S.C.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, First Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN — PFL 4 Main Card: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Tampa Bay OR LA Dodgers at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Colorado OR Baltimore at Milwaukee (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Toronto OR NY Mets at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Angels OR NY Mets at Atlanta (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TBS — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 3

TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 3

TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:15 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay vs. Israel, Semifinal, La Plata, Argentina

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed-Doubles Final and Women’s Semifinals, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at Connecticut

