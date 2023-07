Sports on TV for Thursday, June 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, June 29 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2 —…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, June 29

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Sydney

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.

7 p.m.

TNT — Capital One’s The Match: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, The Wynn, Las Vegas

TRUTV — Capital One’s The Match: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, The Wynn, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

9 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO National Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Dallas

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — EG Pro National Showcase Pool Play: Calvert Hall (Md.) vs Garden City (N.Y.), Columbia, Md.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — EG Pro National Showcase Pool Play: ABC (Pa.) vs. Lions (Md.), Columbia, Md.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championship: TBD, Semifinal, San Diego

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championship: TBD, Semifinal, San Diego

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Pittsburgh

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Tampa Bay at Arizona

7 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Toronto

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Colorado OR Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

NHLN — 2023 NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7, Nashville, Tenn.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Honduras, Group B, Glendale, Ariz.

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Mexico, Group B, Glendale, Ariz.

SWIMMING

7 p.m.

PEACOCK — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Seattle

NBATV — Indiana at Phoenix

PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.