Sports on TV for Thursday, June 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, June 22 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2 —…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, June 22

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at St. Kilda

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: Wake Forest vs. LSU, Game 13, Omaha, Neb.

FISHING

4 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic – Day 1, Sandestin, Fla.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

12 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Second Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Boston at Minnesota

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay (6:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — NBA Draft 2023: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN — NBA Draft 2023: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.

11 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Draft 2023: Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Minot Hot Tots at Bismarck Larks

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:55 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. England, Group C, Batumi, Georgia

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Connecticut at Minnesota

PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Chicago

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Seattle

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.