Sports on TV for Sunday, June 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, June 11 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 1 a.m. (Monday) FS1 —…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, June 11

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, Scarperia e San Piero FI, Italy (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 3, Lakewood, Colo. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

CYCLING

7 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8, 166 miles, Le Pont-De-Claix to La Bastille, France

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Mixed: The Volvo Car Scandinavian, Final Round, Ullna G&CC, Åkersberga, Sweden

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club – Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greenville, S.C.

8 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11:35 a.m.

PEACOCK — Arizona at Detroit

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Houston at Cleveland

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at St. Louis City SC

4:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay vs. Italy, Final, La Plata, Argentina

7 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Israel vs. South Korea, Third-Place Match, La Plata, Argentina (Taped)

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Portland

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at Orlando

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

9 a.m.

NBC — ATP: The French Open, Final, Paris

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

NBC — Birmingham vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.

7 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at New York

3 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Seattle

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at Indiana

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.