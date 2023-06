Sports on TV for Monday, June 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 5 COLLEGE BASEBALL 12 p.m. ESPNU — NCAA Tournament:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 5

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Oklahoma City, Okla.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Oklahoma City, Okla. (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Oklahoma City, Okla. (If Necessary)

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Oklahoma City, Okla. (If Necessary)

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas City at Miami

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Texas OR Oakland at Pittsburgh (7 p.m.)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TBS — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 2

TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 2

TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris

