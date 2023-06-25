Sports on TV for Monday, June 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 26 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m. ESPN — College World…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 26

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

ESPNU — College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary) (Ump Camera)

COLLEGE SPORTS

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — 2023 Collegiate Women Sports Awards

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Atlanta OR Milwaukee at NY Mets

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at LA Angels OR Washington at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — NHL Awards 2023

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: El Salvador vs. Martinique, Group C, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Panama, Group C, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Las Vegas

