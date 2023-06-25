Sports on TV for Monday, June 26

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, June 26
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
ESPNU — College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary) (Ump Camera)
COLLEGE SPORTS
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — 2023 Collegiate Women Sports Awards
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Atlanta OR Milwaukee at NY Mets
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at LA Angels OR Washington at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — NHL Awards 2023
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: El Salvador vs. Martinique, Group C, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Panama, Group C, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at Las Vegas
_____
