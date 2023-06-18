Sports on TV for Monday, June 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 19 AHL HOCKEY 10 p.m. NHLN — Calder Cup…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 19

AHL HOCKEY

10 p.m.

NHLN — Calder Cup Final: Hershey at Coachella, Game 6

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Tennessee vs. Stanford, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: LSU vs. Wake Forest, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Houston OR Arizona at Milwaukee

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Armenia vs. Latvia, Group D, Yerevan, Armenia

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: France vs. Greece, Group B, Saint-Denis, France

11 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Turkey vs. Wales, Group D, Samsun, Turkey (Taped)

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Filler, Rosemont, Ill.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Taylor vs. Team Filler, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.