Sports on TV for Monday, June 19

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, June 19
AHL HOCKEY
10 p.m.
NHLN — Calder Cup Final: Hershey at Coachella, Game 6
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Tennessee vs. Stanford, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: LSU vs. Wake Forest, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Houston OR Arizona at Milwaukee
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Armenia vs. Latvia, Group D, Yerevan, Armenia
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: France vs. Greece, Group B, Saint-Denis, France
11 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Turkey vs. Wales, Group D, Samsun, Turkey (Taped)
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Filler, Rosemont, Ill.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Taylor vs. Team Filler, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
_____
