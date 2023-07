Sports on TV for June 26 – July 2

Adv24 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 26 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m. ESPN — College…

Adv24

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 26

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Final: TBD, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — NHL Awards 2023

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: El Salvador vs. TBD, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Panama, Group C, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

_____

Tuesday, June 27

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Minnesota at Atlanta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. TBD, Group D, Toronto

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Guatemala vs. Cuba, Group D, For Lauderdale, Fla.

SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

_____

Wednesday, June 28

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — World Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, San Diego

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 NHL Draft: Round 1, Nashville, Tenn.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Group A, St. Louis

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. TBD, Group A, St. Louis

_____

Thursday, June 29

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

7 p.m.

TBS — Capital One’s The Match: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, The Wynn, Las Vegas

TNT — Capital One’s The Match: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, The Wynn, Las Vegas

TRUTV — Capital One’s The Match: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, The Wynn, Las Vegas

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championship: TBD, Semifinal, San Diego

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championship: TBD, Semifinal, San Diego

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — All-Star Selection

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Honduras, Group B, Phoenix

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Mexico, Group B, Phoenix

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas

_____

Friday, June 30

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

MLB BASEBALL

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh

9:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Arizona at LA Angels

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: TBD vs. Panama, Group C, Harrison, N.J.

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: El Salvador Vs. Costa Rica, Group C, Harrison, N.J.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Chicago

_____

Saturday, July 1

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

11 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

1:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 2: From Dallas

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jared Anderson vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy (Heavyweights), Toledo, Ohio

CYCLING

8 a.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, 113 miles, Bilbao, France

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The John A. Nerud Stakes, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, San Diego

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, San Diego

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov (Middleweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — NY Yankees at St. Louis

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, LA Dodgers at Kansas City, Tampa Bay at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Memphis 901 FC at Phoenix Rising

USFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

NBC — Playoffs: TBD, Championship

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Connecticut at Las Vegas

_____

Sunday, July 2

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

1:30 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

5:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Grant Park 220, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Minnesota at Baltimore

5 p.m.

ESPN — All-Star Selection

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at NY Mets

ESPN2 — San Francisco at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

SWIMMING

12 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Dallas

_____

