Sports on TV for June 17 – 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, June 17 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5 a.m. FS2 — AFL:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, June 17

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Richmond

AUTO RACING

12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

3:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Berlin ARCA 200, Berlin Raceway, Berlin

BOXING

12 a.m. (Sunday)

SHO — Showtime International: Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo (Super-Welterweights), Broadbeach, Australia

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at BC

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Stanford vs. Wake Forest, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Tennessee vs. LSU, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:45 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — PLL: Archers vs. Chaos, Columbus, Ohio

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Martin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier (Middleweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Chicago Cubs OR Detroit at Minnesota

4 p.m.

FS1 — LA Angels at Kansas City

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at San Diego

10 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Arizona

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Premier Rugby Sevens: Eastern Conference Kickoff, Austin, Texas

SAILING

10 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Day 2, Chicago (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Bulgaria, Group G, Kaunas, Lithuania

12 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Norway vs. Scotland, Group A, Oslo, Norway

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Iceland vs. Slovakia, Group J, Reykjavík, Iceland

7 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Puerto Rico vs. Suriname, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

9:15 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Guyana vs. Grenada, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

3 p.m.

ABC — Special Olympics World Games 2023: Opening Ceremony, Berlin (Taped)

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Finals

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Bislett Games, Oslo, Norway (Taped)

USFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

USA — Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio

4 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham at Memphis

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

CBS — Seattle at Dallas

_____

Sunday, June 18

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix, Oberlungwitz, Germany (Taped)

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 4, Mount Morris, Pa. (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Hamilton at Toronto

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

2 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at NY Mets OR Colorado at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Tampa Bay at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston

RUGBY (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Houston at New England

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Seattle at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Nations League: Croatia vs. Spain, Final, Rotterdam, Netherlands

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Racing Louisville FC

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Orange, Rosemont, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Orange, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Finals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.

7 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia at Michigan

WNBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — Phoenix at New York

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Indiana

9 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Las Vegas

_____

