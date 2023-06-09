Sports on TV for June 12 – 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 12 COLLEGE BASEBALL 12 p.m. ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 12

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Omaha, Neb.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Omaha, Neb.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Omaha, Neb.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Omaha, Neb.

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Miami at Denver, Game 5

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

_____

Tuesday, June 13

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at NY Mets

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TBS — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 5 (If Necessary)

SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

_____

Wednesday, June 14

BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — Congressional Baseball Game: From Washington

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at NY Mets

10 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Croatia, Semifinal, Rotterdam, Netherlands

_____

Thursday, June 15

GOLF

1 p.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

8 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FS1 — LA Angels at Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Denver at Miami, Game 6 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. Italy, Semifinal, Enschede, Netherlands

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Connecticut

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Las Vegas

_____

Friday, June 16

AUTO RACING

1:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

4:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

1 p.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

8 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

MLB BASEBALL

8:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Pittsburgh at Milwaukee

10:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Chicago White Sox at Seattle

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 297 Main Card: Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero (Light Heavyweights), Chicago

10 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Regular Season: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TBS — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 6 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 6 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Malta vs. England, Group C, Attard, Malta

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — Phoenix at Washington

10 p.m.

ION — Minnesota at Los Angeles

_____

Saturday, June 17

AUTO RACING

12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

3:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

BOXING

10 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo (Super-Welterweights), Broadbeach, Australia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — PLL: Archers vs. Chaos

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Martin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier (Middleweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — LA Angels at Kansas City

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at San Diego

10 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Bulgaria, Group G, Kaunas, Lithuania

12 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Norway vs. Scotland, Group A, Oslo, Norway

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC

USFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

USA — Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio

4 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham at Memphis

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

CBS — Seattle at Dallas

_____

Sunday, June 18

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

2 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

MLB BASEBALL

1:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Miami at Denver, Game 7 (If Necessary)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Houston at New England

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Seattle at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Nations League: TBD, Final

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: NY/NJ Gotham FC at Racing Louisville FC

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

USFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.

WNBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — Phoenix at New York

_____

