Sports on TV for June 10 – 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, June 10 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5 a.m. FS2 — AFL:…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, June 10

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

5 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA New England Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Teofimo Lopez vs. Josh Taylor (Junior Welterweights), New York

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Montreal

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Alabama at Wake Forest, Super Regional, Game 1

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Virginia vs. Duke, Super Regional, Game 2, Charlottesville, Va.

3 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky at LSU, Super Regional, Game 1

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida vs. South Carolina, Super Regional, Game 2, Gainesville, Fla.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee at Southern Miss, Super Regional, Game 1

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas at Stanford, Super Regional, Game 1

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Indiana St. at TCU, Super Regional, Game 2

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Oral Roberts, Super Regional, Game 2, Eugene, Ore.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships: Women’s Day 2, Austin, Texas

FISHING

1 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Day 3, Biloxi, Miss.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Mixed: The Volvo Car Scandinavian, Third Round, Ullna G&CC, Åkersberga, Sweden

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto

5:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club – Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greenville, S.C. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FOX — America’s Day at The Belmont: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FOX — Belmont Day: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

FS1 — America’s Day at The Belmont: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

6:30 p.m.

FOX — The 155th Belmont Stakes: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

FS1 — America’s Day at The Belmont: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Charlotte, N.C.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 289 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Vancouver, British Columbia

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 289 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Vancouver, British Columbia

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Detroit OR Miami at Chicago White Sox (2 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Texas at Tampa Bay

7:30 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TBS — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 4

TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 4

TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 4

RUGBY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: New York at Rugby ATL

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan, Final, Istanbul

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Junior Girls’ and Boys’ Finals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Junior Girls’ and Boys’ Finals

9 a.m.

NBC — WTA: The French Open, Final, Paris

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting de Paris, Paris (Taped)

USFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

FOX — Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio

3 p.m.

NBC — New Orleans at Memphis

_____

Sunday, June 11

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, Scarperia e San Piero FI, Italy (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 3, Lakewood, Colo. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

CYCLING

7 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8, 166 miles, Le Pont-De-Claix to La Bastille, France

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Mixed: The Volvo Car Scandinavian, Final Round, Ullna G&CC, Åkersberga, Sweden

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club – Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greenville, S.C.

8 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11:35 a.m.

PEACOCK — Arizona at Detroit

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Houston at Cleveland

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at St. Louis City SC

4:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay vs. Italy, Final, La Plata, Argentina

7 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Israel vs. South Korea, Third-Place Match, La Plata, Argentina (Taped)

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Portland

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at Orlando

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

9 a.m.

NBC — ATP: The French Open, Final, Paris

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

NBC — Birmingham vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.

7 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at New York

3 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Seattle

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at Indiana

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.