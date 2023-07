Sports on TV for July 3 – 9

Adv01 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 3 CYCLING 8 a.m. USA — UCI: The…

Adv01

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 3

CYCLING

8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, 115 miles, Amorebieta-Etxano, Spain to Bayonne, France

2 a.m. (Tuesday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, 115 miles, Amorebieta-Etxano, Spain to Bayonne, France (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Cincinnati

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — LA Angels at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBA

10 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBA

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

1 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

_____

Tuesday, July 4

CYCLING

8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 4, 113 miles, Dax to Nogaro, France

2 a.m. (Wednesday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 4, 113 miles, Dax to Nogaro, France (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — LA Angels at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Cuba, Group D, Houston

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Martinique, Group C, Harrison, N.J.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

1 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

_____

Wednesday, July 5

CYCLING

8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, 103 miles, Pau to Laruns, France

2 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, 103 miles, Pau to Laruns, France (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Home Run Derby Bracket Show

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBA

10 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBA

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

1 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

6 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

_____

Thursday, July 6

CYCLING

8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, 90 miles, Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, France

2 a.m. (Friday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, 90 miles, Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, France (Taped)

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, First Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

6 p.m.

USA — LPGA: The U.S. Women’s Open, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at Miami

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

1 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

6 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Connecticut

_____

Friday, July 7

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Zinsser SmartCoat 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

CYCLING

8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, 110 miles, Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, France

2 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, 110 miles, Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, France (Taped)

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Second Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

6 p.m.

USA — LPGA: The U.S. Women’s Open, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBA

11 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Juárez

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

1 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

TRACK AND FIELD

10 p.m.

CNBC — USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — Las Vegas at Dallas

_____

Saturday, July 8

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

8 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

BOXING

9:30 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa (Welterweights), Atlantic City, N.J.

CYCLING

8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 125 miles, Libourne to Limoges, France

2 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 125 miles, Libourne to Limoges, France (Taped)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Third Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

CW: LIV Golf League: Second Round, Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

NBC — LPGA: The U.S. Women’s Open, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ABC — UFC 290 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

ESPN — UFC 290 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Milwaukee

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBA

6 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — MLR Playoffs: TBD, Final

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: TBD, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: TBD, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

1 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m.

CNBC — USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at New York

_____

Sunday, July 9

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

12 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, Ontario

7 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400 available at Walmart, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 3: Trilogy vs. Power, Triplets vs. Tri State, 3 Headed Monsters vs. 3’s Company, Enemies vs. Bivouac, Aliens vs. Killer 3’s, Ghost Ballers vs. Killer 3’s, Brooklyn, N.Y.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Final Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

CW: LIV Golf League: Final Round, Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

NBC — LPGA: The U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Redwoods vs. Chaos

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Texas at Washington

7 p.m.

ESPN — MLB First-Year Player Draft

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: TBD, Quarterfinal, Cincinnati

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: TBD, Quarterfinal, Cincinnati

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Wales, San Jose, Calif.

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Connecticut

_____

