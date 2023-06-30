Sports on TV for July 1 -2

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, July 1 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 1 a.m. (Sunday) FS2 —…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, July 1

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

10 a.m.

CBSSN — Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe: Round 4, Stavelot, Belgium

10:25 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix Sprint, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

11 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

12 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

1:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 2: 3’s Company vs. Killer 3’s, Power vs. Tri-State, Ball Hogs vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Triplets, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Bivouac, Ghost Ballers vs. Aliens, Dallas

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin (Heavyweights), Toledo, Ohio

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Montreal

CYCLING

8 a.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, 113 miles, Bilbao, Spain

2 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, 113 miles, Bilbao, Spain

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

8 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, San Diego

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, San Diego

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov (Middleweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — NY Yankees at St. Louis

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, LA Dodgers at Kansas City, Tampa Bay at Seattle

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Angels OR Detroit at Colorado (9 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Redcliffe at Brisbane

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Old Glory DC at New England

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Cuba vs. Guadeloupe, Group D, Houston

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Guatemala vs. Canada, Group D, Houston

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Memphis 901 FC at Phoenix Rising

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — International Friendly: England vs. Portugal, Keynes, England (Taped)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City at Portland

SWIMMING

1 p.m.

NBC — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped)

7 p.m.

PEACOCK — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Finals

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP Final

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Athletissima Meet, Lausanne, Switzerland (Taped)

USFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

NBC — 2023 USFL Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Birmingham, Canton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Connecticut at Las Vegas

10 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Phoenix

_____

Sunday, July 2

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lombok, Indonesia

12 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lombok, Indonesia

2 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

5:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Grant Park 220, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 5, Buchanan, Mich. (Taped)

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Monday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 130 miles, Vitoria-Gasteiz to Saint-Sébastien, Spain (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Minnesota at Baltimore

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Miami at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Selection Show

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at NY Mets

ESPN2 — San Francisco at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Kokomo Jackrabbits at Traverse City Pit Spitters

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Seattle at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Philadelphia at Atlanta United

7 p.m.

FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, Charlotte, N.C.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, Group A, Santa Clara, Calif.

9 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Honduras vs. Haiti, Group B, Charlotte, N.C.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Qatar, Group B, Santa Clara, Calif.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

1 p.m.

ABC — Special Olympics World Games 2023: Wrap-Up Show, Berlin (Taped)

SWIMMING

12 p.m.

NBC — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped)

2 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

TRACK AND FIELD

12 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-Galan, Stockholm, Sweden

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Dallas

6 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Seattle

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.