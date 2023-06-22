Sports on TV for Friday, June 23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, June 23 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. FS2 — AFL:…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, June 23

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at St. Kilda

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

6:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

CFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Montreal at Hamilton

FISHING

4 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic – Day 2, Sandestin, Fla.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Third Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Regular Season Main Card: Welterweights & Lightweights, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Pittsburgh at Miami

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — NY Mets at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — New York at Atlanta

10 p.m.

ION — Dallas at Los Angeles

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.