MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -154 Boston +130 at BALTIMORE -126 Minnesota +108 at TEXAS…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-154
|Boston
|+130
|at BALTIMORE
|-126
|Minnesota
|+108
|at TEXAS
|-178
|Houston
|+150
|Chicago White Sox
|-168
|at OAKLAND
|+142
|Tampa Bay
|-116
|at SEATTLE
|-102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-162
|at CINCINNATI
|+136
|Milwaukee
|-152
|at PITTSBURGH
|+128
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-215
|Washington
|+180
|at ATLANTA
|-168
|Miami
|+142
|at N.Y METS
|-148
|San Francisco
|+126
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-116
|at ST. LOUIS
|-102
|N.Y Yankees
|-116
|at ST. LOUIS
|-102
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-136
|Cleveland
|+116
|LA Dodgers
|-250
|at KANSAS CITY
|+205
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-120
|Arizona
|+102
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.