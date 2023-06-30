Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 30, 2023, 11:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -154 Boston +130
at BALTIMORE -126 Minnesota +108
at TEXAS -178 Houston +150
Chicago White Sox -168 at OAKLAND +142
Tampa Bay -116 at SEATTLE -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -162 at CINCINNATI +136
Milwaukee -152 at PITTSBURGH +128
at PHILADELPHIA -215 Washington +180
at ATLANTA -168 Miami +142
at N.Y METS -148 San Francisco +126

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -116 at ST. LOUIS -102
N.Y Yankees -116 at ST. LOUIS -102
at CHICAGO CUBS -136 Cleveland +116
LA Dodgers -250 at KANSAS CITY +205
at COLORADO OFF Detroit OFF
at LA ANGELS -120 Arizona +102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up