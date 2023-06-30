MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -154 Boston +130 at BALTIMORE -126 Minnesota +108 at TEXAS…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -154 Boston +130 at BALTIMORE -126 Minnesota +108 at TEXAS -178 Houston +150 Chicago White Sox -168 at OAKLAND +142 Tampa Bay -116 at SEATTLE -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -162 at CINCINNATI +136 Milwaukee -152 at PITTSBURGH +128 at PHILADELPHIA -215 Washington +180 at ATLANTA -168 Miami +142 at N.Y METS -148 San Francisco +126

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -116 at ST. LOUIS -102 N.Y Yankees -116 at ST. LOUIS -102 at CHICAGO CUBS -136 Cleveland +116 LA Dodgers -250 at KANSAS CITY +205 at COLORADO OFF Detroit OFF at LA ANGELS -120 Arizona +102

