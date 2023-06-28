Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 28, 2023, 11:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -240 Detroit +198
Cleveland -166 at KANSAS CITY +140
N.Y Yankees -162 at OAKLAND +136
at LA ANGELS -130 Chicago White Sox +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -198 at PITTSBURGH +166
at N.Y METS -184 Milwaukee +154
Philadelphia -124 at CHICAGO CUBS +106
LA Dodgers -210 at COLORADO +176

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -152 at ARIZONA +128
at BOSTON -124 Miami +106
at TORONTO OFF San Francisco OFF
Houston -116 at ST. LOUIS -102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up