MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -240 Detroit +198 Cleveland -166 at KANSAS CITY +140 N.Y…
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-240
|Detroit
|+198
|Cleveland
|-166
|at KANSAS CITY
|+140
|N.Y Yankees
|-162
|at OAKLAND
|+136
|at LA ANGELS
|-130
|Chicago White Sox
|+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-198
|at PITTSBURGH
|+166
|at N.Y METS
|-184
|Milwaukee
|+154
|Philadelphia
|-124
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+106
|LA Dodgers
|-210
|at COLORADO
|+176
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-152
|at ARIZONA
|+128
|at BOSTON
|-124
|Miami
|+106
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|Houston
|-116
|at ST. LOUIS
|-102
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.