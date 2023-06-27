Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 27, 2023, 11:55 PM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -240 Detroit +198
at KANSAS CITY OFF Cleveland OFF
at LA ANGELS -126 Chicago White Sox +108
N.Y Yankees -162 at OAKLAND +136

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -158 at PITTSBURGH +134
at N.Y METS -146 Milwaukee +124
Philadelphia -118 at CHICAGO CUBS +100
at COLORADO OFF LA Dodgers OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -157 Minnesota +135
at SEATTLE -260 Washington +215
at BALTIMORE -178 Cincinnati +150
San Francisco -122 at TORONTO +104
at BOSTON OFF Miami OFF
at ST. LOUIS -116 Houston -102
Tampa Bay -146 at ARIZONA +124

