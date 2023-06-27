MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -240 Detroit +198 at KANSAS CITY OFF Cleveland OFF at…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-240
|Detroit
|+198
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-126
|Chicago White Sox
|+108
|N.Y Yankees
|-162
|at OAKLAND
|+136
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-158
|at PITTSBURGH
|+134
|at N.Y METS
|-146
|Milwaukee
|+124
|Philadelphia
|-118
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+100
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-157
|Minnesota
|+135
|at SEATTLE
|-260
|Washington
|+215
|at BALTIMORE
|-178
|Cincinnati
|+150
|San Francisco
|-122
|at TORONTO
|+104
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|-116
|Houston
|-102
|Tampa Bay
|-146
|at ARIZONA
|+124
