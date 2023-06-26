Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 26, 2023, 11:54 PM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -208 Detroit +175
Cleveland -142 at KANSAS CITY +120
at LA ANGELS -205 Chicago White Sox +172
N.Y Yankees -142 at OAKLAND +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -180 at PITTSBURGH +152
at N.Y METS -146 Milwaukee +124
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Philadelphia OFF
LA Dodgers -320 at COLORADO +260

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -142 Cincinnati +120
at TORONTO OFF San Francisco OFF
Miami -112 at BOSTON -104
at ATLANTA -148 Minnesota +126
Houston -120 at ST. LOUIS +102
at ARIZONA -128 Tampa Bay +108
at SEATTLE -240 Washington +198

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

