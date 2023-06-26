MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -208 Detroit +175 Cleveland -142 at KANSAS CITY +120 at…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-208
|Detroit
|+175
|Cleveland
|-142
|at KANSAS CITY
|+120
|at LA ANGELS
|-205
|Chicago White Sox
|+172
|N.Y Yankees
|-142
|at OAKLAND
|+120
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-180
|at PITTSBURGH
|+152
|at N.Y METS
|-146
|Milwaukee
|+124
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-320
|at COLORADO
|+260
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-142
|Cincinnati
|+120
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|Miami
|-112
|at BOSTON
|-104
|at ATLANTA
|-148
|Minnesota
|+126
|Houston
|-120
|at ST. LOUIS
|+102
|at ARIZONA
|-128
|Tampa Bay
|+108
|at SEATTLE
|-240
|Washington
|+198
