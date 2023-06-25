Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 25, 2023, 11:54 PM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -200 Detroit +168
at LA ANGELS -136 Chicago White Sox +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -184 Milwaukee +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -136 Cincinnati +116
at ATLANTA -205 Minnesota +172
at SEATTLE -260 Washington +215

Sports
