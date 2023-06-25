MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -200 Detroit +168 at LA ANGELS -136 Chicago White Sox…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-200
|Detroit
|+168
|at LA ANGELS
|-136
|Chicago White Sox
|+116
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-184
|Milwaukee
|+154
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-136
|Cincinnati
|+116
|at ATLANTA
|-205
|Minnesota
|+172
|at SEATTLE
|-260
|Washington
|+215
