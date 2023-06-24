MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -146 at DETROIT +124 Seattle -126 at BALTIMORE +108 Texas -112…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -146 at DETROIT +124 Seattle -126 at BALTIMORE +108 Texas -112 at N.Y YANKEES -104 at TORONTO -270 Oakland +220 at TAMPA BAY -270 Kansas City +220 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Boston OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -134 at ST. LOUIS +114 at PHILADELPHIA -174 N.Y Mets +146 Atlanta -164 at CINCINNATI +138 at MIAMI -168 Pittsburgh +142 at SAN FRANCISCO -130 Arizona +110 at SAN DIEGO -200 Washington +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -112 at CLEVELAND -104 LA Angels -142 at COLORADO +120 at LA DODGERS -136 Houston +116

