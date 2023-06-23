Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 23, 2023, 11:55 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle OFF at BALTIMORE OFF
Texas -118 at N.Y YANKEES +100
at TORONTO -260 Oakland +215
at TAMPA BAY -270 Kansas City +220
Boston -124 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +106
Minnesota -172 at DETROIT +144

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -126 at ST. LOUIS +108
at SAN FRANCISCO -172 Arizona +144
N.Y Mets -136 at PHILADELPHIA +116
at MIAMI -148 Pittsburgh +126
Atlanta -148 at CINCINNATI +126
at SAN DIEGO -188 Washington +158

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -130 Milwaukee +110
at LA DODGERS -190 Houston +160
LA Angels -162 at COLORADO +136

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

