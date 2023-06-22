MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -260 Kansas City +215 Minnesota -142 at DETROIT +120…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -260 Kansas City +215 Minnesota -142 at DETROIT +120 Seattle -110 at BALTIMORE -106 at N.Y YANKEES -125 Texas +105 at TORONTO -295 Oakland +240 Boston -120 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -172 Pittsburgh +144 Atlanta -162 at CINCINNATI +136 N.Y Mets -112 at PHILADELPHIA -104 at SAN DIEGO -255 Washington +210 at SAN FRANCISCO -190 Arizona +160

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -162 Milwaukee +136 LA Angels -154 at COLORADO +130 at LA DODGERS -146 Houston +124

